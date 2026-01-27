The Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market is projected to grow to $58.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile business intelligence (BI) sector has been rapidly expanding, reflecting a growing trend toward mobile-enabled data access and analytics in business operations. As organizations increasingly rely on timely, data-driven insights, the market for mobile BI solutions is set to experience remarkable growth. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and anticipated trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The mobile business intelligence market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $20.72 billion in 2025 to $25.56 billion in 2026, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. This expansion during the historical period is largely driven by the widespread adoption of mobile devices for business use, the demand for real-time data accessibility, an increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making, the growth of cloud computing infrastructure, and the rising implementation of analytics within enterprise applications.

Looking ahead, the mobile BI market is anticipated to grow even more rapidly, reaching a valuation of $58.59 billion by 2030, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 23.0%. Key factors contributing to this projected surge include the growing appetite for mobile-enabled business intelligence, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into analytics platforms, wider use of predictive and prescriptive analytics, expansion of cloud-based BI solutions optimized for mobile devices, and a heightened focus on improving operational efficiency and productivity. Emerging trends expected to influence the market encompass advancements in AI-powered analytics, innovations in mobile reporting and visualization tools, progress in cloud BI platforms, ongoing development of predictive analytics algorithms, and improved integration with enterprise collaboration and workflow systems.

Understanding Mobile Business Intelligence and Its Role in Business

Mobile business intelligence involves leveraging mobile technologies to access, analyze, and visualize business data in real time. This capability empowers organizations to make informed decisions on the move by delivering instant insights and reports via smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. By providing users with immediate access to critical information, mobile BI enhances operational efficiency and supports timely strategic initiatives across a variety of business functions.

Primary Factors Fueling the Growth of Mobile Business Intelligence Market

One of the main forces accelerating the mobile BI market is the widespread adoption of smartphones. These portable computing devices, including smartphones and tablets, enable users to connect to applications, access data, and interact with analytics through mobile operating systems and wireless networks. The rising use of smartphones is driven by their convenience, connectivity, and multifunctional capabilities, which allow businesses to reach a broader digitally engaged audience. Mobile BI complements smartphone usage by offering real-time data access and analytics, enhancing the devices’ value for both personal and professional purposes. This facilitates on-the-go decision-making through interactive dashboards and insights, boosting productivity and user convenience.

For instance, a report from February 2023 by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based comparison and switching service, highlighted that in 2022 there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in the UK. Projections suggest that by 2025, 95% of the UK’s 68.3 million population will own smartphones. This significant rise in smartphone penetration is a key driver propelling the mobile BI market’s growth.

The Leading Mobile Business Intelligence Region and Future Market Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mobile business intelligence market. This dominance is attributed to advanced technological infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and widespread adoption of data-driven business practices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing mobile device usage, and growing demand for real-time analytics solutions across various industries.

The mobile BI market report covers crucial regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics worldwide.

