Foundation for Social Connection Releases First US Social Isolation, Loneliness, & Connection Ecosystem Map and Report

Drawing on insights from more than 60 organizations, the report establishes a baseline for understanding and strengthening the US social connection ecosystem.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As social isolation, loneliness, and connection (SILC) increasingly become national and global priorities, the Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) today released its first US SILC Ecosystem Map and accompanying State of the US Ecosystem Report, offering the most comprehensive snapshot to date of the organizations, coalitions, and other entities advancing social connection across the country.

Designed to increase visibility, inform research, policy, and funding priorities, and strengthen cross-sector collaboration, the map and report serve as foundational tools for aligning efforts in a rapidly growing but fragmented field.

“This moment calls for coordination, not just increased awareness,” said Jillian Racoosin Kornmeier, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection. “The SILC ecosystem is expanding quickly, but without shared visibility and alignment, we risk leaving impact on the table. This report helps the field see itself clearly for the first time and identify where collective action can move the needle.”

The report draws on a multi-phase process conducted throughout 2025, including a national survey of more than 60 entities spanning nonprofits, government bodies, and coalitions at local, state, regional, national, and global levels. Findings highlight growing public awareness and a strong evidence base linking social connection to health and well-being, while also revealing a persistent gap between attention and action.

Despite momentum, respondents cited sustained funding shortages, limited staffing, fragmented collaboration, waning government interest, and misaligned incentives as key barriers to achieving greater impact. Gaps were also identified in support of youth, caregivers, and state-level coalitions and networks.

“For entities advancing social connection, this report is invaluable,” said Luke Wall, Founder and Executive Director of Only7Seconds. “It brings clarity to a complex landscape — showing who is doing the work, where gaps persist, and why coordination and sustained investment are essential if we’re going to turn awareness of loneliness and social isolation into real, lasting impact.”

Together, the ecosystem map and report establish a critical baseline and roadmap for strengthening the US SILC ecosystem at a pivotal moment for addressing social disconnection in America.

Explore the Ecosystem Map and State of the US Ecosystem Report and register for the launch webinar.

The Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) was founded in 2020 with the vision of a vibrant society where social connection is at the heart of how we live. As the leading U.S. organization addressing the crisis of disconnection, F4SC advances social connection nationwide rooted in evidence and informed by lived experience for our collective well-being. We work to bridge science and practice, bringing research to life through collaboration, education, and real-world application. By convening leaders across sectors, building partnerships that strengthen the field, and shaping systems and environments that foster belonging, F4SC helps embed social connection as a priority in communities and institutions across the country to create the conditions where every person has the opportunity to feel seen, supported and valued.

