Community Associations Institute Announces 2026 Leadership
Matt D. Ober, a community association attorney from California, Steers 2026 leadership team.
Ober is a partner at Richardson | Ober in Pasadena, Calif., and brings decades of experience representing HOAs and their volunteer leaders. A nationally recognized attorney and educator, Ober has advised boards on governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance throughout his career. His leadership has included service on the CAI Board of Trustees and active involvement in advancing education and advocacy initiatives that support well-run HOAs nationwide.
“It is my honor to lead CAI this year alongside an exceptional Board of Trustees made up of business partners, homeowner leaders, and community managers, diverse perspectives united by a singular commitment to building community,” says Ober. “The Board is focused on looking ahead, envisioning the future of CAI and supporting our members as they navigate rapidly changing environments. CAI has the expertise, reach, and resources to shape how community associations meet today’s challenges and seize new opportunities. We have a unique opportunity to build communities that evolve to meet the needs of those who live in, serve, work with, and lead them, making our communities even better places to live.”
CAI is governed by a 15-member Board of Trustees and supported by three membership representation groups: the Business Partners Council, Community Association Managers Council, and Homeowner Leaders Council. These councils ensure CAI delivers relevant services and benefits while fostering collaboration and providing members with a strong voice in shaping policy and programs.
2026 Board of Trustees
President: Matt D. Ober, Esq.
President-Elect: Kelly Zibell, AMS, PCAM
Immediate Past President: Melissa Ramsey, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM
Leslie Alvarez, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM
Patricia A. Book, Ph.D.
Brian Butler, Esq., CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Delores Ferguson, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Staci M. Gelfound, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Cynthia A. Jones, Esq.
Jessica Melissa Knutsen, CIRMS,
Kathryn Diane Krupp
Alexandria Marie Pollock, CMCA, AMS, PCAM,
Lucy Robertson
Joyce Sachs
Catherine Davis Walston, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Business Partners Council
Chair: Jessica Melissa Knutsen, CIRMS
Chair-Elect: Alexandria Marie Pollock, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Greg Borzilleri
M. Katherine Bushey, Esq.
Amanda Gray, EBP
Phaedra Howard, Esq.
Matthew C. Kuisle, RS
Adam Marshall, Esq.
Steve G. Mason, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, CIRMS
Sean A. O’Connor, Esq.
Michael Roche, AMS, PCAM
Community Association Managers Council
Chair: Delores Ferguson, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Chair-Elect: Catherine Davis Walston, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Board of Trustees Representative: Leslie Alvarez, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM
Jamie Bryan, CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Brian Butler, Esq., CMCA, AMS, PCAM
Julie Diane Carter, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM
Homeowner Leaders Council
Chair: Lucy Robertson
Chair-Elect: Patricia A. Book
Sandra Anderson
Donald Lee Boswell, CMCA
Hal Hovey
Diane Fern Schoolsky, CMCA
Blaine Tobin
+1 703-970-9235
btobin@caionline.org
Community Associations Institute
