Visible2 Launches as Independent AI Visibility Consultancy Focused on AI-Driven Search and Discovery

Visible2 was established as an AI visibility consultancy focused on how AI systems interpret, trust, and recommend businesses in AI-driven search and discovery. As AI-driven discovery reshapes how businesses are found, Visible2 focuses on structural clarity and trust signals that influence AI interpretation and recommendation

New consultancy helps businesses understand how AI systems interpret, trust, and recommend websites beyond traditional SEO

Visible2 helps businesses understand how AI systems interpret trust and structure, so they can be accurately understood and responsibly recommended as AI-driven discovery replaces traditional search” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visible2 has launched as an independent AI visibility consultancy helping businesses understand how artificial intelligence systems interpret, trust, and recommend websites during AI-driven search and discovery.As generative and conversational AI tools increasingly influence how people find information, many businesses are discovering that traditional search optimization no longer guarantees visibility or recommendation. Visible2 was established to address this shift by focusing on how AI systems evaluate credibility, relevance, and structural clarity when deciding which businesses to surface.Rather than optimizing for rankings or keywords, Visible2 works at the structural and semantic level, analyzing how AI systems interpret a company’s website, messaging, and external signals. The consultancy provides diagnostic audits, targeted implementation, and ongoing monitoring to help organizations identify why they may not be visible or correctly interpreted by AI tools and how to address those gaps responsibly.Visible2 is intentionally positioned as a consultancy rather than a software platform. Its work is platform-agnostic and designed to remain durable as AI search systems evolve.The consultancy was founded by Jennifer McShane Bary, an experienced business and technology leader with a background in complex digital systems and advisory work. Through Visible2, Bary focuses on AI visibility as a strategic and structural discipline, distinct from traditional SEO or short-term optimization tactics.Visible2 works with service-based and high-consideration businesses where trust, credibility, and recommendation play a critical role in discovery and decision-making.________________________________________About Visible2Visible2 is an AI visibility consultancy that helps businesses understand how AI systems interpret, trust, and recommend websites in AI-driven search and discovery. The consultancy focuses on structural clarity, semantic meaning, and trust signals required for AI eligibility and recommendation.Website: https://visible2.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.