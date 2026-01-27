Influential Women Highlights the Work of Marilla Duncan: Associate Government Account Manager at Freespira

RUSSELLVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Veterans’ Mental Health Through Innovative Healthcare SolutionsRussellville, Alabama – Marilla Duncan, a passionate and dedicated medical device and digital health sales professional, is making significant strides in her role as Associate Government Account Manager at Freespira. With a profound personal connection to veterans’ mental health as the daughter of a veteran, Marilla is committed to providing essential resources and support to those who have valiantly served our country. Her work uniquely combines her passion for healthcare innovation with her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of veterans and their families.Marilla earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a specialization in Public Relations from the University of North Alabama and further honed her skills through professional training at the Medical Sales College in Dallas, Texas. Over the past five years, she has built a robust career in B2B sales and team management, consistently driving growth and revenue while excelling in relationship-building and delivering substantial value to her clients.Throughout her professional journey, Marilla has held leadership roles in various industries, ranging from sales and training to operations management. Her expertise encompasses government and private sector sales, medical device knowledge, and team development. Renowned for her determination, strong work ethic, and effective communication, Marilla continues to advance in her field while mentoring others and contributing to meaningful healthcare initiatives.Marilla attributes her success to the invaluable lessons learned from her father, whose example instilled in her the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. “The best career advice I have ever received is, ‘Your network is your net worth,’” she reflects. Building strong relationships has been crucial to her growth, opening doors to opportunities and providing guidance throughout her career.For young women entering the medical device sales field—particularly within VA mental health programs—Marilla emphasizes the importance of developing a robust support network and seeking mentorship. She encourages embracing lifelong learning and professional development, advocating for oneself and others in the workplace. “Prioritize self-care to prevent burnout, foster diversity and inclusion, look to female role models for inspiration. Be curious, collaborative, and adaptable given healthcare’s constant changes, and focus on developing clear, professional communication skills,” she advises. “Above all, always maintain your integrity and commitment to patient care, speaking up for ethical practices and supporting both colleagues and the veterans you serve.”Navigating the current political landscape presents both challenges and opportunities in Marilla’s field. Staying informed and adaptable allows her to turn political shifts into opportunities for growth, advocacy, and meaningful impact on veterans’ mental health initiatives.Marilla’s professional and personal values are grounded in integrity, reliability, and trust. She strives to be a dependable figure in her industry, building relationships rooted in honesty and accountability. As she continues to advocate for veterans and push the boundaries of healthcare innovation, Marilla Duncan stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those navigating similar paths in the medical device and digital health sectors.Learn More about Marilla Duncan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marillaa-duncan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

