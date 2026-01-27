Endless Energy Expands with New Needham Showroom and Office Space

Bryant Heat Pump installed in Boston Metrowest by Endless Energy Endless Energy's new Needham showroom serving Boston Metrowest

Having a physical Needham & Newton presence allows us to better serve two of our top communities and provide hands-on demonstrations of the technology that's transforming home heating and cooling.” — Matt Kidd, CEO

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endless Energy, full service home service company and a leading provider of heat pump installations in Massachusetts, today announced the opening of its new showroom and office space in Needham . This strategic expansion positions the company at the heart of one of its most active service areas in the Greater Boston region.The new Needham facility will serve as both a customer-facing showroom where homeowners can explore heat pump solutions and an operational office supporting the company's growing team of energy efficiency specialists."Opening in Needham is a natural progression for Endless Energy," said Matt Kidd. " Newton , Needham, and Natick consistently rank among our top three towns for heat pump installations and Mass Savehome energy assessments. Having a physical presence here allows us to better serve the community, provide hands-on demonstrations of the technology that's transforming home heating and cooling, and a space for customers to meet with our team."Meeting Growing Demand for Heat Pumps in Metro WestThe Needham location reflects increasing consumer interest in energy-efficient home solutions throughout the Metro West corridor. Heat pumps have become increasingly popular among Massachusetts homeowners seeking to reduce energy costs, lower carbon emissions, and take advantage of Mass Save rebates and incentives.The new showroom will feature:• Displays of various heat pump systems• Energy efficiency consultation areas• Expert staff available by appointment to answer questions about rebates, installation, and system selectionServing Needham, Newton, Natick, and BeyondWhile the company has long served Needham and surrounding communities, the new location enables Endless Energy to provide enhanced service throughout the area. The facility is designed to support both residential consultations and the company's expanding plumbing services.Homeowners in Needham, Newton, Natick, and surrounding neighboring towns can now visit the showroom by appointment to learn about:• Ducted and ductless heat pump systems• Review a heat pump or other HVAC proposal• Process Mass Save rebates and financing options• View select Mitsubishi and heat pump water heater productsAbout Endless EnergyEndless Energy is a home services contractor providing customers throughout Massachusetts with heating & cooling solutions including heat pumps, plumbing services including water treatment and hot water heaters, and Mass Save Home Energy Assessments.For more information about the new Needham showroom or to schedule a heat pump consultation, visit www.goendlessenergy.com or call 508-501-9990.

About Endless Energy's Mission - Endless Comfort, Endless Solutions, Endless Care

