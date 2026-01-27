CareRite Centers Network Recognized Among Nation’s Best by U.S. News & World Report for 2026

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers is proud to announce that skilled nursing facilities throughout the CareRite Centers network have been named Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by U.S. News & World Report. This prestigious recognition reflects the exceptional quality of care, clinical excellence, and dedication demonstrated by CareRite communities across the nation.For over 15 years, The U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes rankings serve as a vital resource for families and individuals in making informed decisions about short-term rehabilitation or long-term care.Of the nearly 15,000 nursing homes evaluated across the United States, less than 19% were recognized as "Best Nursing Homes" for 2026 in one or more categories: short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both.We are thrilled to recognize the following skilled nursing communities for earning this distinguished recognition:New York:• Luxor at Mills Pond Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• Luxor at Sayville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care)• The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• The Grand Pavilion For Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rockville Centre (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• The Grove at Valhalla Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)New Jersey:• Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation)Tennessee:• Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing (Short-Term Rehabilitation)• Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing (Short-Term Rehabilitation)Florida:• Palmetto Subacute Care Center (Long-Term Care)• The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care)• The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care)“This incredible achievement is a testament to our most precious resource- our team members,” shared Mark Friedman and Neal Einhorn, Co-Founders and Principals of CareRite Centers. “This recognition across the network showcases the commitment, resilience, strength, and steadfastness of our team members, who serve as the vital link in our three rings- the links between our staff, our patients and residents, and our families of those we serve. Congratulations to Luxor at Mills Pond, Luxor at Sayville, Rockville, The Chateau, The Grand Pavilion, The Grove, The Hamlet, The Willows, Chatham Hills, Lebanon Center, Nashville Center, Palmetto, The Encore at Boca Raton, and The Legacy at Boca Raton, you are the embodiment of the CareRite Difference!”As noted by U.S. News and World Report, there was a significant update for the completed 2026 ratings, expanding the ratings for both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care to include 17 distinct quality measures, such as post-acute care quality, nurse staffing consistency, and patient-centered outcomes.The CareRite network is committed to providing unprecedented levels of clinical excellence and guest service, ensuring that the highest quality and standards of care are continuously and consistently met and exceeded for their patients and residents, their families, and communities overall. CareRite team members are healers, change makers, and incredibly compassionate healthcare professionals; this recognition highlights their collective dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those that they serve daily.For more information about CareRite Centers and the CareRite mission to provide exceptional care, please visit CareRiteCenters.com or follow along on social media, @CareRiteCenters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.