Dirty Laundry Winery Celebrates 20 Years of Bold Wines, Big Personality, and Okanagan Spirit

Dirty Laundry Winery's Original Patio Enjoying the Patio in 2006 Dirty Laundry Winery's Patio in 2025

This anniversary is really about thanking everyone who has supported us” — Paul Sawler

SUMMERLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirty Laundry Winery, one of the Okanagan Valley’s most recognizable and playful wineries, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of well-crafted wines, unforgettable experiences, and a reputation for doing things a little differently.

Founded in 2006, Dirty Laundry Winery quickly became known not only for its expressive, fruit-forward wines, but also for its cheeky branding, welcoming atmosphere, and deep connection to the Summerland community. What began as a quaint tasting room with a brazen back-story has grown into a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.

“To celebrate 20 years is an incredible milestone for us,” said Paul Sawler, general manager of Dirty Laundry Winery. “We’ve always believed wine should be fun, approachable, and shared with good company. This anniversary is really about thanking everyone who has supported us—our guests, our team, and our community—over the years.”

To celebrate the occasion, Dirty Laundry Winery will be marking the anniversary throughout the year with celebratory events, special experiences and lots of reminiscing, inviting guests to raise a glass to the past, present, and future of the winery. Additional details will be announced as they become available. In the meantime, Kristen Thurlin, hospitality manager and the smiling face you’ll see running the tasting room and Red Iron Grille recalls all the stepping stones it took along the way to build such a recognizable brand. “It has been amazing to watch us grow over the years and to have so many of our regular guests come along for the ride. This space began as a tiny tasting room telling the legend of a laundry and bordello in the 1890s and has grown into Summerland’s best kept secret and patio hot spot. It’s been a lot of fun and we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Located on the historic site of a former laundry, Dirty Laundry Winery blends rich local history with modern winemaking and a sense of humor that has made it stand out in the BC wine industry. Over the past 20 years, the winery has earned a loyal following for both its wines and its unforgettable hospitality experiences. Mason Spink, winemaker for 13 Dirty Laundry vintages, loves the creative flair he is able to bring to the winemaking program. “We love that our winemaking style mirrors the fun-loving personality here at the winery. Wine should be fun and we make sure to keep that top of mind. We’ve got some creative releases coming this year and we are very excited to be working with our BC fruit again this vintage! These new releases are looking to be something really special.”

