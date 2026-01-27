TinySuperheroes Partners with Jamie’s Dream Team to Empower Kids with Courage and Hope

Knowing our capes and Starter Kits will reach real superheroes through Jamie’s Dream Team fills me with so much pride” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , the national nonprofit that empowers children battling illness or disability with superhero capes and missions, today announced a partnership with Jamie’s Dream Team , a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit dedicated to lifting the spirits of individuals suffering from serious illness, injury, disability, or trauma.As part of the collaboration, TinySuperheroes has committed to providing 100 Starter Kits for children whose wishes are granted through Jamie’s Dream Team. Each Starter Kit includes a superhero cape, official member patch, and monthly “missions” that transform medical milestones into moments of celebration — reminding children that they are brave, strong, and never alone.“Knowing our capes and Starter Kits will reach real superheroes through Jamie’s Dream Team fills me with so much pride,” said Erika Sinner, CEO of TinySuperheroes. “These children deserve to know how strong, brave, and courageous they really are. We are honored to join forces with Jamie and her incredible organization to spread courage and joy to even more families.”Founded in 2005 by Jamie Ward at just 18 years old, Jamie’s Dream Team has granted thousands of dreams to children and adults facing life-threatening conditions. Jamie, who was born with a rare disorder known as V.A.T.E.R. Syndrome and has endured more than 45 surgeries, turned her own experience into a lifelong mission to ease suffering and bring hope “We are blessed to take part in this partnership and serve more families together,” said Jamie Ward, Founder and President of Jamie’s Dream Team. “When I started Jamie’s DreamTeam, my dream was to help others feel seen, celebrated, and supported. Partnering with TinySuperheroes allows us to amplify that impact and remind kids everywhere that they already have the courage they need inside of them.”Together, TinySuperheroes and Jamie’s Dream Team will create joyful, lasting memories for children navigating medical journeys, transforming fear into empowerment and isolation into belonging.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providing them with superhero capes and a community of support. Through Starter Kits, monthly missions, and hospital activations, TinySuperheroes celebrates clinical milestones and builds resilience, confidence, and joy for children and families. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.

