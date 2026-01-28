SCRC and Tembo Health Join Forces to Enhance Dementia Care Through Medicare’s GUIDE Model in San Diego

New Medicare Dementia Support Program Launches for San Diego Families

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for individuals living with dementia is often frustrating and difficult; however, San Diego County is making strides to improve dementia care services. Southern Caregiver Resource Center (SCRC) and Tembo Health, a leading innovator in dementia care, have partnered to deliver comprehensive support services for people living with dementia and their families, at no cost for those with Traditional Medicare.This collaboration is set to transform dementia care in San Diego, offering a personalized path designed to ensure that local families receive the dedicated care and support they need and deserve.How the Program WorksThese services come as a part of a new Medicare program called GUIDE – Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience – with the goal to help people living with dementia have healthier outcomes and reduce stress on families and caregivers.Services offered through this partnership include:• A Personal Coach: Get paired with a professional care navigator from SCRC, who connects with you regularly to help address the many challenges that can arise.• Coordination of Services: From medical appointments to transportation to safety upgrades, SCRC and Tembo help families get the services they need.• Back-up Care (Respite Care): Family caregivers can get a break with access to up to $2,500 annually for in-home aides or adult day programs. This crucial support allows caregivers the time to recharge and attend to their own well-being.• Access to Dementia Diagnosis and Medical Specialists: Connect with physicians quickly through telemedicine for initial evaluations and diagnosis of dementia, and specialists to help manage challenges.• Education and Support: Access written materials and videos, live coaching, support groups, and advice from experienced dementia caregivers."We are incredibly excited to bring this transformative, no-cost dementia care to San Diego," said Roberto Velasquez, President & CEO at Southern Caregiver Resource Center. "Partnering with Tembo Health amplifies our ability to support families right where they are, ensuring they have a dedicated team and comprehensive resources throughout their dementia journey.""Tembo is thrilled to collaborate with Southern Caregiver Resource Center, a trusted expert in caregiver support services," said Ben Kline, Head of Strategy at Tembo. "Through the GUIDE program, our combined strengths will deliver high-quality clinical care and crucial emotional support in San Diego, empowering families to navigate dementia with greater confidence."This partnership offers a holistic approach: Tembo provides telehealth-based diagnosis and management, while SCRC delivers essential care coordination via phone, video and in-person, spanning family education, community connections, and access to financial, legal, and emotional support.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) launched the GUIDE Model to improve dementia care coordination, patient outcomes, and caregiver well-being. In collaboration, SCRC and Tembo Health will demonstrate their combined effectiveness in delivering high-quality, person-centered dementia care.Take the Next Step: Learn More & ConnectTo learn more about the GUIDE program and the dementia care services offered by SCRC and Tembo Health, visit our website at www.tembo.health/partners/scrc . Caregivers can also schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss your needs and how this program can support your family.About Southern Caregiver Resource CenterEstablished in 1987 as a non-profit 501(c)3, Southern Caregiver Resource Center (SCRC) is the leading provider of free caregiver support services for families caring for frail older adults and adults living with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders in San Diego County. Serving over 100,000 families annually, SCRC offers a wide variety of support services that include education, care planning, case management, counseling, respite care and support groups. Learn more at www.caregivercenter.org About Tembo HealthTembo Health is a leading provider of comprehensive clinical care for people living with dementia. The company offers a range of services, including diagnostic evaluations, medication management, care coordination, and dementia-specific therapies. Tembo Health is committed to providing compassionate and evidence-based care that empowers patients and their families. Learn more at www.tembo.health

