Sarasota Chamber Welcomes Business Leaders at 2026 Kick-Off Brunch

Career Development and Community Support

Beyond economic forecasting, the Chamber highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening the local workforce.

Dan Sidler, vice president of CareerEdge, outlined the organization’s expanded efforts to support career advancement in the community.

“We are excited we have a lot cooking at the Sarasota chamber. We are upping our fast track programs through our CareerEdge initiative giving opportunities from members of our community to quickly enter into a skill trade, get them an opportunity for higher earning potential, to enter into a career path that has longevity and is going to be fruitful for them and is going to give them a better chance to earn for them and their families,” Sidler said.

As Sarasota enters 2026, community leaders encouraged residents and business owners to support local commerce. The networking event served as a reminder of the importance of keeping dollars and support within the Sarasota business community as the year progresses.

