Gov. Pillen Appoints Stover as District Court Judge in Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Ryan J. Stover of Norfolk as district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. That district includes Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge James G. Kube.

Since 2014, Stover has been an attorney with Stratton, Delay, Doele, Carlson, Stover & Stratton P.C., L.L.O., in Norfolk. Before that, he was associated with Carney Law, also in Norfolk. A significant portion of his practice has been devoted to both family and juvenile law.

Stover has been chairman of the Mental Health Board of the Seventh Judicial District since 2018 and has performed similar duties in the Fifth Judicial District. He has worked with Legal Aid of Nebraska, Bright Horizons and the Nebraska Volunteer Lawyers Project, in addition to serving on the Legal Services Committee for the State Bar Association, which seeks to promote volunteer legal services and access to the courts in Nebraska.

Stover has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.