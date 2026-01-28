Poppins Appoints Dr. Mona Amin as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Expansion

Poppins appoints board-certified pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin as Chief Medical Officer to support clinical expansion and integrated pediatric care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poppins , a pediatric platform providing 24/7 virtual medical care, on-demand parent coaching, and specialized support for families, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mona Amin, DO, IBCLC, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Amin will lead clinical strategy and support the continued expansion of Poppins’ pediatric medical and caregiving services as the company scales nationwide. To learn more, visit Poppins.Dr. Amin is a board-certified pediatrician and lactation consultant with extensive experience caring for children and supporting parents across a wide range of medical and developmental needs. As CMO, she will guide clinical quality, oversee care delivery standards, and help advance Poppins’ integrated model, which combines pediatric medical care with behavioral guidance and parent coaching.“Dr. Mona brings an exceptional blend of clinical expertise, credibility, and deep empathy for families,” said Alexandria Stried, CEO & Co-Founder of Poppins. “She understands not only pediatric medicine, but also the real-world challenges parents face when trying to access care. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build a pediatric platform that is both clinically rigorous and genuinely supportive of families.”Dr. Amin is also the founder of PedsDocTalk , a widely trusted digital resource and podcast focused on helping parents navigate child health, development, and parenting with clarity and confidence. Her work centers on translating evidence-based pediatric guidance into practical, accessible education for families.“Joining Poppins as Chief Medical Officer is an exciting opportunity to expand access to high-quality pediatric care and guidance,” said Dr. Mona Amin, Chief Medical Officer of Poppins. “Poppins meets families in the moments they need support most—whether that’s a medical concern, a developmental question, or day-to-day parenting challenges. I’m thrilled to help strengthen and scale a care model that puts families first and is working to improve quality pediatric healthcare access.”Poppins’ platform provides families with on-demand access to pediatric clinicians and certified parent coaches through text-based communication, helping address common childhood concerns including illness, sleep, feeding, behavior, and development. By delivering care virtually and proactively, Poppins reduces unnecessary urgent care visits and helps families receive timely guidance without long wait times.The company continues to see growing adoption as parents seek more accessible, coordinated pediatric support. With a focus on clinical quality and family experience, Poppins is building a modern pediatric care model designed to reduce stress for parents while improving outcomes for children from birth through adolescence.About Dr. Mona AminDr. Mona Amin, DO, IBCLC, is a board-certified pediatrician and lactation consultant dedicated to supporting families with evidence-based, approachable pediatric care. She is the founder of PedsDocTalk, a digital education platform and podcast that helps parents understand child health and development through practical, medically grounded guidance. Dr. Amin is widely recognized for her work translating pediatric expertise into accessible resources for families.About PoppinsPoppins is a pediatric platform offering 24/7 virtual medical care, on-demand parent coaching, and specialized support for families with children from birth through adolescence. Built by clinicians, technologists, and parents, Poppins provides accessible, high-quality guidance to help families navigate everyday medical, behavioral, and developmental challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.