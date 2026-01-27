United Community Announces Florida Realignment to Support Growth and Deepen Leadership

Evan Wyant, North Florida State President Matthew Bruno, South Florida State President

FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community announced a strategic realignment of its Florida operations, dividing the state into two distinct markets—North Florida and South Florida—to better serve customers, strengthen community connection and support continued growth across one of the bank’s largest and fastest-growing regions.

“This realignment is about meeting Florida where it is today and where it’s going next,” said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer at United Community. “By creating two Florida markets and elevating leaders who know their communities deeply, we’re strengthening our ability to stay personal and closely connected to the customers and communities we serve.”

As part of the realignment, United Community has promoted two longtime Florida leaders to newly defined state president roles:

• Evan Wyant – North Florida State President

Wyant previously served as Central Florida regional president, where he led strong commercial growth and helped build a deep bench of talent across the Orlando market. Under his leadership, the region delivered consistent loan production while strengthening long-term client relationships.

• Matthew Bruno – South Florida State President

Bruno previously served as Miami-Dade regional president and played a key role in expanding United Community’s presence and performance across South Florida. His leadership has been instrumental in deepening client relationships and supporting growth in one of the bank’s most competitive markets.

Under Wyant and Bruno’s leadership, the metro Orlando and Miami area markets have delivered strong loan production results while strengthening United’s reputation as a relationship-driven banking partner. In their new roles, they will continue to focus on serving customers with a local-first mindset while advancing United Community’s long-term growth strategy in Florida.

To ensure continuity and sustained local focus, United Community also announced the following regional leadership appointments:

• Crane Holland, promoted to Central Florida Regional President, succeeding Wyant.

• Carlos Perez, promoted to Miami-Dade Regional President, succeeding Bruno.

Both leaders bring strong market knowledge and deep community ties, supporting a seamless transition for customers and teams.

The realignment follows Sharon Thompson’s promotion from Florida state president to chief commercial banking officer, a newly created role designed to strengthen United Community’s commercial platform as the bank grows.

The leadership changes went into effect January 1, 2026.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.