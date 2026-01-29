Digital Dealership System to Debut Self-Managed Signage and Advanced BI Leaderboards at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas

Digital Dealership System lowered the barrier to entry for dealership digital signage, making professional in-store communication affordable for more rooftops. Digital signage in dealership lounges turns wait time into an enjoyable experience—keeping customers entertained while highlighting relevant services and offers. Dealership teams can update signage quickly while preserving brand consistency through professionally designed templates.

New at NADA 2026 #4631W: Self-managed signage meets advanced BI leaderboards—bringing in-store messaging and performance insights together in one platform.

The BASIC plan delivers what car dealerships have been asking for: self-managed digital signage with professional, dealership-ready templates at a price that makes sense.” — Todd Katcher, Chief Product Officer

WEST PALM BEACH FL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Dealership System (DDS), a leading provider of digital signage and KPI leaderboard solutions for the automotive industry, is excited to announce its participation in the 2026 NADA Show. From Booth 4631W in the West Hall, Digital Dealership System will debut two major advancements designed to give dealerships unparalleled control over their in-store marketing and a deeper understanding of their performance data.

"Dealership staff have become increasingly tech-savvy, and our 2026 rollout reflects that shift," said Todd Katcher, Chief Product Officer at Digital Dealership System. "We are providing tools that move beyond simple displays to become active components of a store’s culture and strategy".

The "BASIC" Self-Managed Service:

DDS is introducing the BASIC program, a fully self-managed signage solution. Designed for dealers who prefer to manage their own content updates, the BASIC package is available for a one-time fee of $995, which includes a commercial-grade Windows media player and 24 months of service (averaging less than $50/month).

The program offers a turnkey "plug-and-play" experience using the same professional templates found in Digital Dealership System’s managed services. Key features include:

• Full Template Access & Customization: Professional layouts for Lounge TVs, Service Menus, Dare to Compare boards, and Showroom TVs.

• Integrated AI Designer: Dealers can use built-in AI tools to generate custom images and videos directly within the platform using simple text prompts.

• Automated Content Feeds: The system maintains access to manufacturer video updates and family-friendly entertainment clips.

Advanced Leaderboards Business Intelligence (BI):

The PULSE KPI Leaderboard is being elevated with a new Business Intelligence (BI) module. While the system remains a premier real-time motivator for Sales, Fixed Ops, and BDC teams, the BI module provides management with a robust tool for historical analysis.

The BI module offers:

• Historical Deep Dives: Managers can analyze up to 24 months of historical data to identify month-over-month and year-over-year trends, across multiple stores.

• Customizable Desktop Reporting: Users can create tailored reports with specific metrics and scheduled "end-of-day" summaries for ownership and management.

• Proactive Coaching: New reporting formats highlight staff members who are falling below benchmarks or have not closed a deal in a designated period, allowing for immediate coaching intervention.

Digital Dealership System continues to prioritize dealer input to ensure its products directly address the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Katcher said, “All of our products — from leaderboards and lounge TVs to service menus and video walls — as well as the content, services, and reports we provide, are built directly from customer feedback.”

By providing tools that empower dealerships to manage their own digital presence while offering deeper historical insights, Digital Dealership System is bridging the gap between external marketing and the in-store experience.

Visit Digital Dealership System at NADA Booth 4631W in the West Hall for learn more about the BASIC signage platform and the PULSE AI-integrated BI reports, or schedule a demo at https://www.digitaldealershipsystem.com.

About Digital Dealership System

With over 12 years in the automotive space and installations across the U.S. and Canada, Digital Dealership System (DDS) provides integrated digital signage and KPI leaderboards for sales, fixed ops, and BDC, connecting with all major DMS and CRM platforms to enhance the customer journey and motivate frontline performance. DDS’s core product lineup includes: BASIC self-managed signage, Service Menu Boards, Service Status Boards, Service Welcome Boards, Dare-to-Compare Boards, Customer Lounge TV (DDS TV), Showroom TVs, Video Walls, and Overhead Music.



About the NADA Show

The NADA Show, hosted by the National Automobile Dealers Association, is widely recognized as the "Auto Industry Event of the Year." It serves as the premier marketplace for dealership technology and innovation, bringing together thousands of dealers, managers, manufacturers, and service providers. With thousands of attendees each year, the event features the world-class NADA Expo, comprehensive educational workshops, and vital franchise meetings that shape the future of the automotive retail industry.

