Durham School Services and Glenbard Township High School District 87 Celebrate New Partnership and Successful Start-Up

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services and Glenbard Township High School District 87 have started the year on a strong note with their newly formed partnership and successful start to the semester – a testament to Durham’s 109 years of expertise and safe and reliable service. The partnership will extend through July of 2027, and Durham will service a total of fifty regular routes and nine special education routes for the school district.Durham and its sister brands currently provide student transportation for fifteen communities across Illinois, and through this partnership with Glenbard Township High School District 87, are excited to be able to expand our transportation services to another community in Illinois. Further, through our company-wide community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus, our team looks forward to supporting the Glenbard community and its students beyond providing transportation through various community activities and events."We appreciate the partnership we’ve established with Durham School Services with an emergency contract for transportation for Glenbard Township High School District 87,” said Jessica Santee, Superintendent, Glenbard Township High School District 87. “While changes of this scale and in this short timeline are extremely difficult, our shared commitment to student safety, reliability, and clear communication has helped us to start the semester off smoothly. Durham has worked closely with our district to address our needs, support drivers, and strengthen day-to-day operations. We value their responsiveness and commitment to our greater school community. We look forward to our continued partnership in providing dependable transportation services for our students and families."“What a great, positive way to begin 2026 by forging this partnership with Glenbard Township High School District 87,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “Even with the hustle and bustle of the holidays and New Years, our team stayed focused and worked in perfect tandem with the school district to keep the momentum going to ensure that we were prepped and ready for a successful start-up. Thank you, team, and Glenbard Township High School District 87, for all your efforts! We are off to an excellent start, and we’re thrilled to join and support the Glenbard community. We look forward to building strong bonds with the community and continuing our commitment to transport students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn every day.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

