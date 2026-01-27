AI-driven logistics positions readiness, trust and deterrence at the center of defense supply chains

We will go to war with what we have, not what we want. If America has to fight, American AI Logistics will be sure our service members will have the goods to fight.” — John Cofrancesco, Founder & CEO, American AI Logistics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delays, shortages, and rising costs have long frustrated both warfighters and taxpayers. For the leaders behind American AI Logistics, those challenges point to a deeper, persistent problem in the defense supply chain, one that affects readiness, deterrence and how effectively the U.S. military can fight.American AI Logistics was founded after its leadership saw a recurring disconnect across the defense ecosystem. The military’s needs, industrial capacity and government purchasing practices often fail to align, creating consequences that ripple well beyond cost.“I started American AI Logistics about two and a half years ago,” said founder and CEO John Cofrancesco. “It was clear there was a real hole in the market, a real problem in how America brings the right goods to the warfighter.”That realization was shaped early in his career as a civilian with the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, the organization responsible for delivering everything from coffee to fuel to the fleet. There, Cofrancesco saw firsthand how even small logistics delays can ripple through military operations.American AI Logistics develops technology designed to better align real operational demand with manufacturing, supplier, and distribution capacity.“I built this technology for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, but ultimately for the benefit of the warfighter,” Cofrancesco said. “Our core ethos is making sure U.S. military members get what they need, when they need it.”Inefficiencies in government procurement, he said, are well known to both taxpayers and service members.“They’re not getting the products they need. And when they do, they pay a massive premium because it’s purchased so inefficiently.”Those inefficiencies stem largely from how government requirements are communicated to industry. When demand signals are unclear, the market is left guessing.“The government does a very poor job telling the market what it needs,” Cofrancesco said. “As a result, the market is largely blind to government requirements.”The consequences of that disconnect are familiar to the public.“Everybody’s heard the story of the $15,000 toilet seat or the $5,000 hammer. And it outrages taxpayers.”American AI Logistics frequently serves as a liaison between government demand signals and industrial production realities. Cofrancesco pointed to a recent example involving a specialized O-ring required for a weapons system.“As it turned out, the government only wanted one.”Manufacturing constraints made that request impractical.“The presses used to make these O-rings are designed to produce 100 at a time.”In this case, the manufacturer offered to provide 100 O-rings for the same price as one.“And the government said no.”According to Cofrancesco, the decision reflected incentive structures rather than operational or taxpayer value.“The people purchasing products for the government don’t get punished for buying too few; they get punished for buying too many. That’s the gap.”The result is repeated purchasing at inflated prices, discouraging competition across the supply chain.“Buying one at a time isn’t lucrative to manufacture. It’s not lucrative to distribute, and it’s not lucrative to compete.”Beyond cost, the issue ultimately becomes one of readiness.“You don’t get to fight with a plane that can’t fly. If your plane is missing a core component, it’s irrelevant.”That readiness challenge has taken on greater urgency as global security risks continue to grow.“The world has become a very dangerous place. We now have a real competitor in China, and they mean ill for us.”In a potential conflict, logistics superiority becomes decisive.“We’re going to fight an away game. We don’t want to fight a home game. We want the fight on their shores.”Adversaries, Cofrancesco said, assess U.S. power not by what exists on paper, but by what can actually be delivered to the fight.“They’re calculating against what we can deliver, not what we have.”Delivering at that scale depends on logistics systems that can be trusted, particularly when AI-driven decision-making is involved.At its core, American AI Logistics is focused on identifying vulnerabilities before they affect operations.“We are a readiness company,” Cofrancesco said. “We use advanced technologies to identify vulnerabilities across logistics and supply chains, and our goal is to help improve how the military acquires what it needs.”For Cofrancesco, the mission comes down to readiness and deterrence.

