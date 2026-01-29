SwapGlobal Partners with Kenzoll Capital to Scale Institutional Crypto Derivatives

SwapGlobal announces a strategic share exchange with Amsterdam-based Kenzoll Capital to scale institutional OTC crypto derivatives access for U.S. investors.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwapGlobal , a technology-first, OTC crypto derivatives dealer, today announced a strategic share exchange with Kenzoll Capital , an Amsterdam-based private equity firm with experience in special situations investment opportunities. This alliance strengthens SwapGlobal’s continued buildout of crypto derivatives infrastructure for U.S. institutional investors. Kenzoll’s partnership also secures SwapGlobal’s access to offshore trading venues.U.S. institutions are increasingly looking for compliant ways to access digital asset exposure through OTC derivatives, without having to build crypto-native operating capabilities such as wallets, exchange account management, and around-the-clock venue operations. This sits within a broader institutional shift toward OTC derivatives as the preferred tool for managing exposure and risk. In September 2025, Risk.net reported that U.S. banks recorded their largest-ever second-quarter increase in OTC derivatives, with notionals rising $19 trillion to a record $276.6 trillion, and that the eight U.S. G-SIBs accounted for 93% of OTC activity across large and mid-size banks while increasing notionals 8% to $258.8 trillion.“Our alliance with Kenzoll accelerates our ability to scale an institutional-grade OTC derivatives platform for the U.S. market,” said René van Kesteren, Co-Founder and CEO of SwapGlobal. “Institutions want exposure without becoming crypto-native operators. The partnership also strengthens our path to raising additional capital as we grow, so we can expand swap capacity.”“Our goal is to build a stronger crypto ecosystem by backing the infrastructure institutions actually need,” said Corné Melissen, Founder of Kenzoll Capital. “SwapGlobal is building a pragmatic access layer in crypto, the foundation for broader institutional participation.”About SwapGlobalSwapGlobal is a technology-centric synthetic prime brokerage platform that enables eligible U.S. institutions to access digital asset exposure through OTC derivatives rather than spot trading. The platform is designed for hedge funds, ETFs, corporate treasuries, and other Eligible Contract Participants that want to run basis, volatility, and directional strategies without building wallet infrastructure, maintaining exchange connectivity, or navigating offshore venue access and operational complexity. SwapGlobal supports institutional-grade collateral and risk workflows, including keeping collateral with qualified custodians and enabling more efficient margining and reporting processes. Investors include Cantor Fitzgerald, BH Digital, and Circle Ventures.About Kenzoll CapitalKenzoll Capital is a private equity firm based in Amsterdam, specializing in special situations investment opportunities. It follows an event-driven strategy to identify and capitalize on distinctive opportunities across both emerging and developed markets, including unconventional ventures with strong return potential.

