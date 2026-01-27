Elaine V. Morency Recognized by Influential Women as a Global Leader in Crisis Management and Business Continuity

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Corporate Crisis Manager at Medtronic Advancing Enterprise Resilience, Preparedness, and Organizational Strength WorldwideElaine V. Morency is a seasoned global crisis management and business continuity leader whose work continues to shape enterprise resilience at the highest levels of corporate leadership. Currently serving as Senior Corporate Crisis Manager at Medtronic—one of the world’s largest and most respected medical technology companies—Elaine plays a critical role in protecting people, operations, and organizational reputation across a complex global footprint. In her position, she oversees enterprise-level crisis governance, leads global incident response, and drives comprehensive preparedness strategies that ensure Medtronic’s worldwide operations and supply chain remain resilient amid emerging threats, geopolitical instability, and operational disruption.With deep expertise in crisis management, emergency preparedness, and ISO 22301–aligned business continuity management systems, Elaine develops and implements programs designed to minimize disruption, strengthen organizational readiness, and safeguard mission-critical functions. Her leadership is characterized by clarity, decisiveness, and the ability to operate effectively in high-pressure environments where rapid, informed decision-making is essential. Through her work, she enables organizations to respond to crises with confidence while maintaining continuity and trust across stakeholders.Prior to joining Medtronic, Elaine held key leadership roles at DHL Global Forwarding, where she directed Business Continuity Management for the Americas Region. In this capacity, she advanced supply chain security initiatives across high-risk markets and led international audits, cross-functional risk mitigation efforts, and enterprise-wide preparedness programs. Her ability to navigate complex, high-profile crises and align diverse teams around a unified response has positioned her as a trusted advisor and strategic partner to global executive leadership.Elaine holds a Master of International Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University and is certified as an ISO 22301 Lead Auditor and Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Implementation Specialist. Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, she brings a global perspective and cultural fluency to her work, enabling effective collaboration across regions and disciplines.Elaine attributes her success first and foremost to her relationship with God, seeking daily guidance, wisdom, and strength through faith and a life grounded in biblical principles. Her journey has also been shaped by the mentorship of exceptional leaders, including her parents, whose teachings, example, and counsel helped forge the foundation of her character and leadership. She credits the unwavering support of her husband—a strong and encouraging presence in their home—and the inspiration of her son, who motivates her to work tirelessly toward creating a safer, more compassionate world for future generations.The most impactful career advice Elaine has received is simple yet transformative: do not wait to be perfect before moving forward. “Take the leap,” she says. “Growth, refinement, and confidence come in the process, not before it.” This mindset has empowered her to pursue opportunities boldly, even when the path ahead was not fully defined. She encourages others to embrace boldness, lean into discomfort, and trust their instincts when faced with pivotal decisions, emphasizing that progress favors courage over perfection.To young women entering the crisis management and business continuity field, Elaine advises staying informed, resilient, and confident in the value of their presence and perspective. She stresses the importance of continuous learning, seeking mentorship, building strong professional networks, and surrounding oneself with people who challenge and elevate growth. She also encourages reframing fear as opportunity—particularly as emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence reshape the industry. “Your voice, your perspective, and your leadership matter more than you know,” Elaine says.Among the most significant challenges facing the field today, Elaine points to the rapid rise of AI and automation, information overload, and mental fatigue in fast-paced corporate environments. While concerns about job displacement persist, she views this evolution as an opportunity to enhance crisis visibility, strengthen reporting, and free human capacity for strategic decision-making. Guided by values of integrity, faith, clarity of purpose, service-driven leadership, authenticity, continuous growth, and the courage to act decisively in uncertainty, Elaine V. Morency continues to lead with purpose and impact. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she remains deeply grounded in her roles as a wife and mother and is committed to volunteer leadership, mentorship, and community development—advancing resilience not only within organizations, but across the communities she serves. 