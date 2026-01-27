InvestorTV to Host Live Panel: "Mining for Defense: Exploring Military Metals Projects and Opportunities" on January 29

Industry experts will examine rising defense spending, supply chain risks, and the role of military metals in national security.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media , that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on trending market topics, is thrilled to announce its upcoming live panel, “Mining for Defense: Exploring Military Metals Projects and Strategic Opportunities.” The event will take place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET (5:00 PM CET).Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has accelerated defense spending, particularly in Europe, but broader structural forces are also reshaping military procurement and supply chain priorities. This live panel will explore the factors driving higher defense spending across Western countries and how these shifts are reshaping demand for critical military metals, including tungsten and niobium. The discussion will focus on supply chain security, policy priorities, and the realities of bringing defense-aligned mining projects from development to qualified supply.The panel will feature experts, including:- Ali Haji, CEO & Director, American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG | OTCQB: TUNGF | FRA: RK90)- Murray Nye, CEO, North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB | FSE: KS82.F | OTCQB: NIOMF)- Craig Bradshaw, Managing Director, EQ Resources Ltd. (ASX: EQR)- Christopher Ecclestone, Strategist & Principal, Hallgarten + CompanyThe discussion will be moderated by Jon Franklin, consulting geologist and Stocks to Watch host.Key topics to be covered include:- The structural and geopolitical drivers behind rising defense budgets across Western countries- Critical bottlenecks in defense-related supply chains- The strategic importance of tungsten and niobium in defense applications and why allied sourcing is a growing priority- How defense-linked industrial policy influences which mining projects receive government support- The role of substitution, recycling, and processing capacity in strengthening supply chain resilience- What success and failure could look like for Western military metal supply chains over the next five yearsAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the panelists.To register for this live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_irlKQMRlTcyPmz92ynLV_w Early registration is encouraged to secure a seat.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform that features long-form, one-hour interviews with public company executives, market analysts, and industry thought leaders. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also hosts live panel discussions on the latest capital market trends and hottest commodities. https://investor-television.com

