SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION PROVIDES $10,000 TO 4KIDS OF SOUTH FLORIDA

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A charitable gift of $10,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has been awarded to 4KIDS of South Florida . The gift will support the organization’s EPIC Therapeutic Program serving children and families across Southwest Florida. The funding will expand access to trauma-informed therapy for children in foster care and their caregivers in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, ensuring services continue even when insurance or Medicaid coverage is exhausted. In 2025, EPIC provided more than 11,500 hours of therapy to over 680 children and adults statewide.“Children in foster care face complex trauma that impacts every part of their development,” said Rick Jacobs, Executive Director of 4KIDS Southwest Florida. “Through the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation’s generosity, we can ensure that kids and caregivers don’t face barriers to therapy when they need it most. Every session moves a child one step closer to healing—and that’s the heart of our mission.”Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $55 million.“When we can lend support to help children and youth regain their footing in order to succeed we are allowing progress to bloom,” says Jeff Kunberger, Executive Director of Suncoast Foundations. “All children deserve the opportunity to find their way and improve their position within their community and this gift aids in that effort so we are proud to support this worthy work,” he added.About 4KIDS4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in crisis across South Florida. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources. Learn more at www.4KIDS.us or visit https://4kids.us/locations/southwest-florida/ About Suncoast Credit UnionSuncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.2 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 80 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union’s service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union’s field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida’s 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

