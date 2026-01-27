Air Astana selects easie by ICRON to Enhance Ground Operations Through AI-Powered Resource Management Solution

Esad Cakici and Filippos Siakkas easie by ICRON and Air Astana easie by ICRON and Air Astana Signing Ceremony

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Astana , Kazakhstan’s leading carrier, has taken a major step forward in its digital transformation journey by selecting easie by ICRON , a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the aviation industry, to implement its Resource Management for Ground Operations solution.The partnership is designed to help Air Astana build smarter, more resilient and efficient ground operations as it continues to expand its network and grow passenger volumes.Air Astana operates a growing ground handling network across multiple stations, managing a high volume of daily flights and a large frontline workforce. As part of its long-term modernization strategy, the airline sought a scalable solution capable of supporting both strategic planning and real-time operational responsiveness across its airports. easie’s Resource Management solution will unify these critical functions within one intelligent system and strengthen operational control as Air Astana advances its ground operations.Leveraging artificial intelligence, easie’s solution brings workforce and equipment planning together on a single AI-powered decision-support platform. By combining real-time data with predictive algorithms and scenario-based optimization, the solution enables Air Astana to create optimized shift plans, coordinate operations more efficiently across multiple stations, and maintain real-time visibility to respond proactively to changes throughout the day of operations.“As our network grows and passenger expectations rise, enhancing the intelligence and resilience of our ground operations is essential. easie’s AI-powered platform will enable us to plan smarter, react faster, and support our teams with the real-time tools they need to deliver a consistently excellent operation.” said Filippos Siakkas, Chief Operating Officer, Air Astana.“Ground operations are one of the most complex and time-critical parts of the airline ecosystem,” said Esad Cakici, VP Operations, easie by ICRON. “By adopting an AI-driven resource management approach, Air Astana is unlocking a new level of operational clarity and control. We are proud to support the airline in building the agility and efficiency required for its next phase of growth.”This collaboration reinforces Air Astana’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance reliability, safety, and passenger experience. It also reflects easie by ICRON’s continued mission to bring decision intelligence to the heart of airline operations, empowering carriers to operate with greater confidence, accuracy, and efficiency.About Air AstanaLaunched in 2002, Air Astana is Kazakhstan’s leading carrier. As a full-service airline, it provides scheduled and charter, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes. Air Astana offers a network of predominately point-to-point routes to tap into increasing levels of mobility in Kazakhstan and its near-home markets. For more information: www.airastana.com About easie by ICRONeasie, ICRON’s dedicated brand for the aviation industry, offers AI-powered solutions in resource management, turnaround management, cargo revenue management, and maintenance planning. Leveraging ICRON’s globally proven technology platform, easie transforms complex, real-time operational data into actionable insights through advanced optimization and analytics. This empowers aviation companies to improve operational efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and make strategic decisions aligned with real-time conditions, helping them build greater resilience, performance, and profitability. For more information: www.easietech.com

