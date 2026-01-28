Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Adam J. Schleis Promoted to Partner

Milwaukee Attorney Adam Schleis

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown (GRGB) is pleased to announce that they have promoted Attorney Adam Schleis to Partner. This is another exciting announcement following Attorney Kristin Leaf joining the firm as Partner earlier in the same year.

Before joining the firm, Adam spent seven years doing trial level defense work for the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office. Adam's practice expanded beyond just criminal defense and included work in juvenile, mental health, guardianship, child protective services, and family law. Attorney Schleis’ practice has continued to evolve as he now leads the firm’s Professional Licensing practice group, representing physicians, nurses and other medical professionals as well as all individuals that require a professional degree who need assistance when their license is in jeopardy. Adam has been recognized as a Wisconsin Law Journal “Up and Coming Lawyer”, Super Lawyers “Rising Star”, a Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” and most recently was honored as a Notable Litigator and Trial Attorney by the Biz Times Media. He also coaches mock trial at Brookfield Central High School in his free time and was inducted into the Germantown High School Athletics’ Hall of Fame in 2025.

“Becoming a Partner is a shared achievement made possible by the guidance of my firm, the support of my wonderful family, and our remarkable Milwaukee community. I will be forever thankful to everyone who helped me along the way.”

About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Serving Wisconsin Since 1968, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has earned a position of admiration in the legal community. For more information on GRGB and its lawyers, please visit www.grgblaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.