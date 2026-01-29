The Beckage Firm Welcomes Neena Ballard as Vice President of Governance, Security & Privacy

Neena Ballard | VP of Governance, Security & Privacy The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a nationally recognized, women owned data security and privacy law firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Neena Ballard as Vice President of Governance, Security & Privacy. With more than 22 years of experience in cybersecurity program development, IT and security risk management, governance frameworks, compliance, incident response, cyber insurance, and governance risk and compliance (GRC) platform oversight. Neena brings a powerful blend of technical depth, strategic insight, and leadership to the firm.Throughout her career, Neena has led the design and implementation of enterprise cybersecurity processes that strengthen organizational resilience and provide executive level visibility into evolving risks. Her breadth of expertise spans cyber supply chain risk, incident response, maturity assessments, and the development of scalable governance models. Neena has built trusted relationships with executives and technical teams alike, guiding organizations toward heightened security postures aligned with their mission and regulatory obligations.Neena holds an MS in Legal Studies with a concentration in Cybersecurity & Privacy from Albany Law School and an MSCIS from Regis University. She maintains CISSP, CISM, and CRISC certifications and is qualified through ISACA to teach both CISM and CRISC courses. Her commitment to advancing equality in cybersecurity is reflected in her mentorship of women professionals through the Executive Women’s Forum, and her work developing cybersecurity badge curriculum for the Girl Scouts.Her arrival follows a milestone year for The Beckage Firm. In 2025, the firm was recognized as a finalist for multiple prestigious industry awards, including The Zywave Cyber Risk Awards for Cyber Law Firm of the Year and Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year (attorney). The firm also continued its strong presence in national rankings, having been named Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the 2024 Cyber Insurance Awards USA and repeatedly recognized by Chambers Spotlight for excellence in Privacy & Data Security. These achievements underscore our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client centered leadership.“Neena’s expertise deepens our capabilities at a moment of tremendous growth,” said Jennifer A. Beckage, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm. “Her command of governance, risk, data security, privacy, and compliance brings exceptional value to our clients and strengthens our strategic vision for 2026 and beyond.”As The Beckage Firm builds on the momentum of last year’s successes, Neena’s leadership will play a critical role in expanding service offerings, fortifying governance programs, and supporting clients navigating today’s fast changing cyber, security, privacy, AI, and regulatory landscape.The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about our firm and our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

