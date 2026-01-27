Alethian Launches AI Diagnostic & Billing Assistant to Improve Coding Accuracy, Reduce Denials, Strengthen Audit Defense

As audits and downcoding become more common, audit defense isn’t a back-office function. It’s a financial imperative.” — Moghis Uddin, CEO of AlethianAI

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlethianAI, a HIPAA-compliant agentic AI platform for healthcare delivery, today announced the release of its AI Diagnostic & Billing Assistant, a new solution designed to help practices strengthen documentation quality, improve coding accuracy, and create defensible, audit-ready claims. Payers are increasing scrutiny, and downcoding and denials continue to pressure clinic revenue.While many AI tools in the market focus on post-visit summaries, AlethianAI’s approach is built for real-time, clinically grounded workflows that support stronger documentation and billing outcomes. The AI Diagnostic & Billing Assistant analyzes encounter documentation, including physician assessments, HPI details, treatment plans, and supporting clinical context, to surface key billable elements, apply ICD-10 and CPT logic, flag missing documentation, and generate clear rationale that can support payer review and audit response.“As audits and downcoding become more common, audit defense isn’t a back-office function. It’s a financial imperative,” said Moghis Uddin, CEO of AlethianAI. “Our AI Diagnostic & Billing Assistant is built to bring rigor, consistency, and defensibility to documentation and coding. It helps ensure the clinical story is complete, the coding is supported, and practices can protect reimbursement with confidence.”For many clinics, billing and coding remain persistent bottlenecks. Incomplete notes, documentation inconsistencies, payer-specific requirements, and labor-intensive claim preparation can create delays, rework, and avoidable risk. AlethianAI’s new Assistant addresses these challenges by helping practices close documentation gaps earlier in the workflow and producing outputs that are designed to withstand scrutiny. This reduces downstream administrative burden and supports faster, cleaner reimbursement.The AI Diagnostic & Billing Assistant is part of AlethianAI’s broader agentic AI platform, which is designed to support clinical and administrative workflows across the care journey. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities for live clinical documentation, physician workflow support, and patient engagement. The company is taking a phased approach to formal product announcements as it continues to expand platform functionality.About AlethianAIAlethianAI is the first HIPAA-compliant, agentic AI healthcare delivery platform built to automate clinical workflows end-to-end. Based in Bellevue, WA, AlethianAI connects digital intake, live documentation, scheduling, coding, and patient engagement in a single coordinated system that helps providers reduce administrative costs, increase efficiency, and restore time for meaningful care.Media ContactsAlan Gold, Chief Marketing Officeragold@alethian.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.