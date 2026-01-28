Kenya's Miale Solar Secures EUR 5M to Scale Zero-Upfront Solar at 50% Below Grid Rates

Miale Solar's 402 kWp grid-tie solar PV system powering a quarry in Kajiado, Kenya

Miale Solar Secures EUR 5M Funding to Accelerate Solar Expansion Countrywide

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miale Solar Inventions Ltd, a leading Kenyan solar developer serving commercial, industrial and institutional (C&I) energy users, with strategic roots in Sweden, has secured a EUR 5 million funding commitment from Trine, a Swedish impact investing platform specializing in renewable energy financing in emerging markets.

The funding marks the start of a long-term strategic partnership between Miale and Trine, aimed at rapidly scaling access to lower-cost, zero-upfront solar power for consumers across Kenya, including businesses, factories, schools, hospitals, and other critical institutions.

Through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Miale Solar typically supplies solar electricity at 50% lower cost compared to prevailing KPLC tariffs, with no upfront capital investment required from customers.

Savings are calculated relative to current grid tariffs and depend on site conditions and consumption profiles.

Jonas Barman, Co-founder of Miale Solar, said:

“This partnership with Trine validates Miale’s operating model and long-term vision. For commercial, industrial and institutional energy users, our PPA model enables an immediate and substantial reduction in electricity costs—often at 50% compared to KPLC—without any upfront investment. This allows organisations such as hospitals, schools and manufacturers to redirect capital toward their core mission while lowering operating expenses.”

The new financing positions Miale among the best-capitalized solar developers focused on large-scale, on-site generation in Kenya and enables the company to accelerate deployment of solar systems for high-consumption customers, while strengthening its balance sheet and project pipeline.

Stephen Adwong’a, Chief Executive Officer of Miale Solar Inventions, commented:

“This milestone reflects strong investor confidence in Miale’s governance, execution capability, and focus on serving large energy users. With Trine as a long-term financing partner, we are well positioned to scale rapidly and become a leading solar infrastructure partner for Kenya’s commercial, industrial and institutional sector.”

Kenya is one of Africa’s most advanced renewable energy markets, with more than 80% of electricity generation coming from renewable sources. Despite this, many commercial and institutional energy users continue to face high electricity tariffs, grid instability, and dependence on costly diesel backup, creating strong demand for on-site solar solutions that reduce costs while improving energy security.

Miale Solar addresses this need by designing, financing and operating solar power systems for commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Under its PPA model, customers purchase solar electricity produced on-site at a significantly discounted rate relative to grid power, while Miale retains ownership and operational responsibility for the asset throughout the contract term.

For energy-critical facilities such as hospitals, schools, and industrial operations, Miale also integrates battery energy storage systems to increase energy security, reduce reliance on diesel generators, and ensure continuity of operations during grid outages. Storage solutions are engineered based on each customer’s operational requirements and can be combined with both PPA and alternative financing structures.

Eric Mwenda, Chief Financial Officer of Miale Solar, added:

“Trine’s investment strengthens Miale’s capital structure and enables disciplined growth at scale. It allows us to deploy long-term capital into high-quality solar and storage assets for commercial and institutional clients, while maintaining strong risk management and asset performance.”

Founded in 2015, Miale Solar has developed and operates a growing portfolio of solar assets serving large energy users across education, healthcare, manufacturing, and agricultural value chains in Kenya. The company combines Nordic sustainability principles, strong corporate governance, and deep local execution capability to deliver bankable infrastructure projects aligned with international investment standards.

The partnership with Trine further reinforces Miale Solar’s position as a trusted solar infrastructure partner for organisations seeking immediate electricity cost reductions, zero upfront investment, and improved energy security.

About Miale Solar Inventions Ltd

www.mialesolar.com

Miale Solar Inventions Ltd is a Kenya-based renewable energy company specializing in the development, financing, installation, and operation of commercial, industrial and institutional solar power systems.

About Trine

www.trine.com

Trine is a Swedish impact investment platform that connects investors with renewable energy projects in emerging markets, accelerating access to clean energy while delivering financial returns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.