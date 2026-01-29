Houzeo Unveils South Carolina’s Best Places to Live in 2026

The rankings are based on affordability, livability, and available job opportunities in South Carolina to help homebuyers make informed choices.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 South Carolina cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Built on a structured, data-driven methodology, the rankings rely on verified economic and housing data instead of perception-based scoring. The analysis incorporates employment and job stability metrics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, housing prices and rent from Houzeo’s market data, and income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.In South Carolina, Mount Pleasant tops the list as the best place to live, thanks to its high-ranking schools, historic charm, and proximity to the coast. With a median home price of $900K and a median rent of $1,950, Mount Pleasant offers a mix of Southern hospitality and modern living, making it a top destination for families, young professionals, and retirees.Other notable cities in South Carolina include Columbia, which boasts a median home price of 250K, Charleston, priced at $608K, Summerville at $354K, Rock Hill at 305K, and Greenville at 361K. Explore the complete rankings of the best places to live in South Carolina for more insights into these and other top cities.The rankings are grounded in an extensive, data-driven review of affordability, job opportunities, schools, and lifestyle amenities, highlighting the 10 best cities to live in South Carolina for 2026. In addition, Houzeo identifies standout areas that are ideal for families, young adults, and retirees, helping them find the perfect place to settle down.Families will find spacious homes and excellent school systems in areas like Mount Pleasant, Anderson, and Greenville. Young professionals can explore thriving opportunities in Columbia and Charleston, both of which have strong job markets and vibrant downtown areas. Meanwhile, retirees looking for a coastal escape and recreational activities should look at Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, and Aiken.Columbia, SC, ranks highly in Houzeo’s South Carolina list, recognized for its affordable housing market, historic charm, and growing job market. Columbia homes for sale range from traditional single-family homes to modern condos, making it a versatile choice for both first-time homebuyers and those looking to downsize. Its median home price of $250K provides a great balance of affordability and opportunity for new residents.Rock Hill, another top city, offers a variety of housing options, with homes ranging from single-family residences to townhouses. Known for its proximity to Charlotte, it’s a perfect location for those commuting to the city while enjoying a lower cost of living. Rock Hill homes for sale remain affordable, with a median price of $305K, making it an ideal spot for young professionals and families alike.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

