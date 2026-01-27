Florida-Based Automotive Advertising Firm Celebrates 11 Years of US Manufacturing While Industry Shifts Overseas

Automotive Advertising Associates License Plate Frames Custom Tire Covers

Automotive Advertising Associates celebrates 11 years of US-made custom license plate frames & tire covers, maintaining domestic manufacturing in Florida

Our 11-year anniversary isn't just about looking back—it's about reaffirming our commitment to the future” — Fred Stangle

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Advertising Associates , Inc. Marks Major Milestone with Continued Commitment to American-Made Custom License Plate Frames and Tire CoversAutomotive Advertising Associates, a Florida-based manufacturer specializing in custom automotive promotional products, celebrates 11 years of continuous operation and American manufacturing excellence. Since its founding in 2009, the company has maintained its commitment to producing high-quality License Plate Frames and Custom Tire Covers domestically, even as many competitors have moved production overseas.What Makes Automotive Advertising Associates Different After 11 Years?The company's longevity stems from its unwavering dedication to US-based manufacturing and personalized service. Unlike many industry competitors who have shifted production to foreign facilities, Automotive Advertising Associates continues to design, manufacture, and fulfill all orders from its Cooper City headquarters, ensuring quality control and supporting American jobs."Reaching our 11-year milestone is a testament to the value of keeping manufacturing local," said Fred Stangle, President of Automotive Advertising Associates. "Our clients—from automotive dealerships to universities—appreciate knowing their branded products are crafted right here in Florida with materials and workmanship they can trust."A Proven Track Record Serving Automotive Dealerships and BeyondSince 2009, Automotive Advertising Associates has carved out a distinctive niche in the automotive promotional products market. The company specializes in B2B partnerships, providing custom branding solutions for:- Automotive and RV Dealerships**: Helping dealers extend their brand presence long after vehicles leave the lot- Universities and Educational Institutions**: Creating alumni pride through branded automotive accessories- Professional Organizations**: Offering members high-quality promotional products that travelThe company is a member in good standing of The Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), as well as other groups managing the intellectual property of educational institutions—a credential that underscores its commitment to proper licensing and quality standards when producing university-branded products.Premium Materials Built to LastAutomotive Advertising Associates manufactures license plate frames in both durable plastic and premium chrome metal, giving clients flexibility based on their branding needs and budget. Each frame is designed to withstand the rigors of daily driving while maintaining its appearance and message.The company's custom tire covers are constructed of vinyl material manufactured specially for the elements. No matter what mother nature can bring, your message will always be constant. The tire covers are custom designed by the artistic staff of Automotive Advertising Associates to convey a clean, crisp, and memorable message that represents each client's brand with pride.Manufacturing Excellence in an Era of OutsourcingWhat began as a small operation led by Fred Stangle has grown into a respected manufacturer serving clients nationwide. While maintaining a lean team structure, the company has built a reputation for responsive customer service and the ability to handle projects from initial concept through final delivery."The trend in our industry has been clear: chase lower costs by manufacturing overseas," Stangle explained. "We've taken the opposite approach. By keeping production domestic, we maintain tighter quality standards, faster turnaround times, and the ability to work closely with clients on custom designs. That's proven to be our competitive advantage."Looking Ahead: Commitment to Quality and American JobsAs Automotive Advertising Associates enters its 12th year, leadership remains focused on the principles that built the business: American manufacturing, personalized service, and products that deliver lasting marketing value.The company continues to operate from its Cooper City, Florida headquarters, maintaining its role as a trusted partner to dealerships, universities, and organizations across the country."Our 11-year anniversary isn't just about looking back—it's about reaffirming our commitment to the future," added Stangle. "Every license plate frame and tire cover we produce represents American craftsmanship and a client relationship we value. That's not changing anytime soon."Key Takeaways- Automotive Advertising Associates celebrates 11 years of continuous US-based manufacturing- The company specializes in custom license plate frames (plastic and chrome metal) and weather-resistant tire covers- Member in good standing of The Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC)- All products are designed and manufactured in Cooper City, Florida, supporting American jobs- The company has maintained domestic production while many competitors shifted overseas- Custom tire covers feature vinyl material specially designed to withstand all weather conditions- Founded in 2009 by Fred StangleAbout Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc.Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc. is a Florida-based manufacturer of custom automotive promotional products, including license plate frames and custom tire covers. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cooper City, Florida, the company serves automotive dealerships, RV dealers, universities, and professional organizations throughout the United States. All products are proudly designed and manufactured in America. For more information, visit https://licenseplateframes.com Headquarter:Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc.13024 Spring Lake Dr, Cooper City, FL 33330

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.