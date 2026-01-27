Hot Shot’s Secret® Announces Major Expansion in Tractor Supply Company® Nationwide

New products include: Premium DEFender, LX4 Lubricity Extreme, Gasoline Extreme, Diesel Winter Rescue, and EDT+ Winter Defense Nine Hot Shot's Secret products are now available. Hot Shot’s Secret Premium DEFender 8oz bottle is now available at TSC, online and at a dealer near you. Hot Shot’s Secret EDT+ Winter Defense 7-in-1 diesel fuel booster keeps diesel engines operating even as low as -40°F. 16 oz EDT in Hot Shot’s Secret’s easy-to-measure and pour container.

Hot Shot’s Secret®, the fastest growing lubricant brand in the USA, is expanding with new products and sizes of top sellers at Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply is an ideal home for Hot Shot’s Secret because they serve the dedicated community of doers who rely on high-performance equipment every day.” — Gold Eagle Company Director of Global Brand Sales, Tyler Rossdeutcher

MT, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, the fastest growing high-performance lubricant brand in the USA, is pleased to announce a major expansion of the company’s popular fuel and oil treatments with Tractor Supply Company. With 2,400 stores in the USA across 49 states, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer serving DIY customers.Previously, Tractor Supply Company stocked and distributed four of Hot Shot’s Secrets top selling treatments – Stiction Eliminator, Diesel Extreme, Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) and FR3. Now, five additional new products are available nationwide either in the store, online or for pickup.Gold Eagle Company Director of Global Brand Sales, Tyler Rossdeutcher says, "Tractor Supply is an ideal home for Hot Shot’s Secret because they serve the dedicated community of doers who rely on high-performance equipment every day. Whether it’s for a working farm or the diesel truck that powers a weekend adventure, TSC understands the high standards of our shared consumers. We deeply value our collaborative partnership with the TSC team and are grateful to partner further through this expanded assortment. Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible effort of our teammates in Mt Gilead and Chicago, whose dedication ensured that this rollout was a success."New products now available at Tractor Supply include: Premium DEFender – Introduced in 2025, DEFender cleans and prevents Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) crystal buildup to restore DEF function and maintain efficiency of the SCR system. DEFender is sold in an 8 oz. container that treats 20 gallons of DEF.LX4 Lubricity Extreme Fuel Treatment (32 oz.) – Developed to increase the life span of your engine and components, LX4 increases fuel lubricity to combat the harmful effects of “dry fuel.”Gasoline Extreme Fuel Treatment (12 oz.) – This fuel injector cleaner removes power robbing deposits from the intake valve and combustion chamber and lubricates the entire fuel system. Gasoline Extreme has been proven to add up to 7.9% increased fuel economy. Diesel Winter Rescue (32 oz.) – This high-grade lubricity additive has a military grade de-icer to resolve engine shutdowns caused by cold weather fuel gelling. Diesel Winter Rescue re-liquifies gelled fuel to restore fuel flow. EDT+ Winter Defense Anti-Gel Fuel Booster (16 oz. twin neck bottle) - This 7-in-1 diesel treatment prevents gelling and icing when temperatures drop. Developed to keep diesel vehicles operating under extreme weather, EDT+ Winter Defense also contains a powerful cetane booster, LX4 lubricity additive, cultivated detergent package and de-icer chemicals. The award-winning squeeze container makes pouring into capless fuel tanks mess free.Tractor Supply Company is also now offering Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) in a 32 oz. size container and select stores will carry EDT and Diesel Extreme in gallon containers. To purchase direct from Tractor Supply Company visit their website here.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s line of fuel and oil treatments for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516.For more information about Tractor Supply Company visit tractorsupply.com. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.About Hot Shot’s SecretPowered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secretoffers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot’s Secret is manufactured by Lubrication SpecialtiesInc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold EagleCompany (Chicago).About Tractor Supply CompanyFor more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

Hot Shot's Secret | Protecting Engines. Saving Money. Saving Time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.