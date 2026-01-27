The Inaugural Forever Mine Music Festival Unveils Stacked Lineup With Kaytranada, Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, and More

2026 Forever Mine Lineup

The new Chicago festival celebrates the classics and the future of R&B and House Music across three stages at Union Park

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever Mine Music Festival is a first-year festival in Chicago built around the sounds that raised us. The lineup features icons who defined the early 2000s sound and continue to shape the future of R&B and House music. Forever Mine takes over Union Park on May 23 and 24 for an unforgettable weekend of music and culture.Forever Mine Music Festival will feature three stages, each with its own distinct vibe:Main Stage showcases top-charting artists behind generation-defining anthems. On Saturday, May 23, performers include Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, JoJo, Lloyd, Bobby V, Baby Bash, Freddy Phatz, and Ca$h Era. On Sunday, May 24, the stage will feature Kaytranada, Monica, Shaggy, Mario, Mýa, Chingy, Nina Sky, M-Dok, and Sean Mac. Power 92’s DJ Pharris will keep the energy high as the official host all weekend.Warehouse Stage honors iconic pioneers of dance and club culture. On Saturday, May 23, the lineup includes Terry Hunter, Lady D, DJ Slugo, John Simmons, Celeste Alexander, Rika B., and Twan. On Sunday, May 24, performers include Joe Kay, Lou Phelps, Kitty Ca$h, Hillery Banks, Syko, King Inesse, and ALL2GTHR.Silent Disco Stage highlights artists shaping Chicago’s music scene. Attendees can check out wireless headphones and tune into multiple channels featuring live performances from Francesca Eva, Kid Clay, Evie The Cool, Jukie Tha Kidd, and more.“Chicago gave the world house music, and this city has always been where house and R&B intersect. That’s why we’re bringing them together at Forever Mine,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “We want to see a crowd of all ages singing the anthems that defined the early 2000s and are now finding new life with the next generation.”Attendees can keep the energy going between sets with interactive branded activations, live art installations from Chicago artists, Y2K-inspired photobooths, local merch vendors, and more throughout the weekend. The festival will also feature multiple bars, Chicago food vendors, hydration stations, and cooling areas to stay refreshed between sets. Guests can upgrade to VIP for elevated perks like premium bars, express entry, and upgraded viewing areas.Forever Mine Music Festival will take place in Union Park (1501 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60606) on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages with free entry for children 5 and under. Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 30 at 12 p.m. CT. For more information about Forever Mine, visit ForeverMineFest.com and follow @ForeverMineFest on TikTok and Instagram.About Windy City Events ManagementWindy City Events Management is a Chicago-based independent event production company behind leading festivals and 5K runs, including Michelada Fest, Chicago House Run, and more. Powered by a passion for live music and large-scale events, WCEM creates inclusive, high-energy experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community.For more information, visit https://www.wcem.live/

