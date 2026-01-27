Cox Automotive Among Other Contemporaries to Join The Council for Responsible AI (“CORA”) As Founding Members

Strategic New Members will Help the Automotive Community Establish Guidelines for the Ethical Use of AI.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Council of Responsible AI ("CORA") today announced the addition of several high-profile Corporate Members, significantly bolstering its expertise and reach as the automotive industry navigates the complex landscape of artificial intelligence. Some of the newest Members to join CORA include industry giant Cox Automotive , innovative firms BrainTrust Partners and HRIZN, and renowned compliance expert Michael Carter.CORA's primary mission is to serve as a trusted guide and advocate for its members, ensuring that the adoption of AI within the automotive industry is responsible, compliant, and ultimately beneficial to both businesses and consumers. The Council provides unrivaled guidance and the ability to network with top AI experts from around the globe when the most critical AI policy and business decisions are being made.This access is crucial for auto dealers looking to leverage AI's power while navigating regulatory compliance, data privacy, and ethical deployment. CORA focuses on providing clear guidance on issues such as data governance, preventing discriminatory outcomes from AI-driven decision-making, and ensuring transparency in customer interactions.The addition of the new Members reflects CORA's commitment to a multi-sector, holistic approach to AI governance. Cox Automotive brings unparalleled industry depth and scale, ensuring CORA's guidance is grounded in real-world automotive operations. BrainTrust Partners and HRIZN represent the cutting edge of technological innovation and ethical deployment strategies. Furthermore, the inclusion of Mike Carter, an expert in the field of compliance, underscores CORA's focus on regulatory adherence and mitigating risk for its members. “I’m excited to join CORA to help develop critical risk and safety frameworks for people and companies looking to responsibly leverage AI to grow their businesses,” states Carter."The challenge for the automotive sector is not whether to adopt AI, but how to adopt it responsibly," said Derek White, CORA’s Chairman. "Our new Ambassadors—from the market leaders at Cox Automotive to the deep compliance expertise of Mike Carter—provide the diverse, high-caliber perspective necessary to transform the uncharted waters of AI into a clear, navigable path for our members. They are joining a council dedicated to setting the global standard for ethical AI in automotive retail."The new Members will play a vital role in shaping CORA’s policy recommendations, educational programs, and networking events, further solidifying the Council's position as the definitive resource for responsible AI adoption in the automotive industry.About CORAThe Council for Responsible AI (CORA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tech Loop Agency and the leading advocacy and guidance body dedicated to ensuring the ethical, compliant, and beneficial adoption of artificial intelligence in the automotive industry. By connecting members with a diverse network of academic authorities, certified ethical vendors, and compliance experts, CORA provides the essential guidance needed to navigate the complexities of AI governance, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

