Relief Care Chiropractic Surpasses One Hundred Thousand Visits, Reflecting Longstanding Patient Trust

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relief Care Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic based in Midland, Michigan, has surpassed one hundred thousand patient visits, marking a significant milestone in its history and reflecting decades of consistent care and patient trust.

Led by Dr. Frederick Knochel, DC, a Board-Certified Chiropractic Physician in Physiotherapy and a graduate of Michigan State University, Relief Care Chiropractic has built its reputation on evidence-based chiropractic care, physical therapy integration, and non-invasive treatment solutions. With more than 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Knochel and his team focus on restoring mobility, reducing pain, and improving quality of life for patients across Mid-Michigan.

Relief Care Chiropractic provides comprehensive chiropractic services including chiropractic adjustments, full body adjustment, spinal decompression, chiropractic massage, massage therapy, laser therapy, ultrasound therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF), Indiba TECAR therapy, and shock wave therapy. These services are commonly used to address musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, neck pain, sciatica, sports injuries, and chronic pain conditions, as well as select neurological and stress-related concerns.

Our goal has always been to deliver safe, effective chiropractic and physical therapy services that help people return to their daily lives with less pain and better movement.

Born and raised in Midland, Dr. Knochel has remained committed to serving the local community. Relief Care Chiropractic serves patients throughout Midland County, Freeland, Auburn and surrounding areas, providing accessible care for individuals and families seeking conservative, drug-free treatment options.

The clinic’s approach emphasizes personalized treatment plans, combining chiropractic care with modern therapeutic technologies and sports rehabilitation principles. This integrated model allows the clinic to treat both acute injuries and long-standing conditions while focusing on long-term functional improvement rather than short-term symptom management.

As Relief Care Chiropractic continues to serve the region, the milestone reflects not only longevity but a sustained commitment to clinical standards, patient education, and ongoing care.

For more information about Relief Care Chiropractic or to schedule an appointment, visit https://reliefcaremidland.com or call (989) 832-2349.

