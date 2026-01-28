Winter Tree Pruning and Tree Care Help Rhode Island Homeowners Reduce Storm Damage This Storm Season

ED Professional Tree Service explains how proactive tree care and winter tree pruning in RI can improve safety before and after storms

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- January is the peak of winter storm season in Rhode Island, with nor’easters bringing strong winds, heavy rain, ice accumulation, and rapid temperature swings that place added stress on trees across residential properties. Freeze-thaw cycles and saturated soil can weaken root systems, while ice and wind increase the risk of limbs breaking or entire trees failing. ED Professional Tree Service is encouraging homeowners to stay proactive with winter tree care in RI, including professional inspections and tree pruning, to reduce storm-related hazards and protect homes throughout the season.Back-to-back winter storms can gradually compromise tree health and structure. Repeated exposure to high winds, ice loading, and wet ground can weaken limbs, shift root plates, and expose internal defects that may not be visible during calm weather. Ongoing tree care in Rhode Island helps identify these risks early, before they turn into sudden failures that threaten homes, vehicles, or nearby structures.“Winter storms don’t arrive just once in Rhode Island. They come in waves,” said a spokesperson for ED Professional Tree Service. “Timely tree care and professional tree pruning in RI can make a significant difference in how trees handle wind, ice, and unstable ground conditions throughout the winter.”Before a storm, homeowners should look for dead or hanging branches, cracked or split limbs, trees leaning toward structures, and overgrown branches near roofs, driveways, or power lines. Addressing these concerns through professional tree pruning in Rhode Island helps reduce the likelihood of branches breaking during high winds or ice buildup.After a storm passes, property owners should inspect trees from a safe distance for broken or partially detached limbs, new cracks in trunks, branches resting on structures, or soil lifting around the base of trees. These warning signs often indicate deeper structural damage that can worsen with additional storms. Regular winter tree care in RI allows trained professionals to determine whether corrective pruning or removal is needed before conditions become more dangerous.Winter is also an effective time for corrective pruning and hazard reduction. With trees dormant and foliage absent, arborists can better evaluate structure and safely perform tree pruning RI homeowners rely on to improve stability and long-term tree health. Professional winter pruning supports healthier spring growth while reducing the risk of storm-related damage.ED Professional Tree Service provides comprehensive tree care services in Rhode Island, including tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, and professional hazard assessments for residential properties throughout Providence and surrounding communities. The company advises homeowners to avoid attempting storm-damaged tree work themselves, especially near power lines or unstable trees.About ED Professional Tree ServiceED Professional Tree Service is a licensed and insured provider of tree care in RI, serving Providence and surrounding Rhode Island communities. With more than 20 years of experience, the company specializes in tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, shrub and root removal, land clearing, and winter tree hazard assessments. The company is committed to safe, professional workmanship and clear communication on every project. Their office is located at 103 Waldo St., Providence, RI 02907

Ed Professional Tree Service - We Take the Stress Out of Tree Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.