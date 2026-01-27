New Leadership Book Cuts Through the Noise on Hiring and Firing—With Brutal Honesty

Interview, Hire, Fire

30 Years of Honest Advice for Managers Making Decisions and Job Seekers Making Smart Choices

This book does. It tells you how to run an interview that matters, how to spot red flags before you make an offer, and how to fire someone without destroying your team's morale in the process.” — Michael K. Bender

CAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Executive Publishes Brutally Honest Guide to Hiring and Firing : "The Unfiltered Truth About Hiring and Interviewing Author Michael Bender announces the release of his groundbreaking book, "The Unfiltered Truth About Hiring and Interviewing: Hard Lessons from Corporate Management and the Diplomatic Frontline." This candid guide strips away the myths and sanitized advice that dominate popular hiring and management literature, offering readers a brutally honest look at what actually works when building and leading effective teams.Author Michael Bender—a retired U.S. Foreign Service Officer and former Fortune 1000 executive—wrote the book he wished someone had given him thirty years ago. Unlike typical HR manuals filled with theory and legal disclaimers, this book tackles the real questions managers face: How do you spot a faker in an interview? When should you fire a toxic high performer? What do you do when you realize you're the problem?"I spent thirty years hiring and firing people across multiple countries and industries," Bender says. "I've made brilliant calls and catastrophic mistakes. The mistakes taught me more. Now that I'm retired, I can tell you what actually works without worrying whose feelings I'll hurt."Drawing on three decades of experience in both high-stakes corporate environments and diplomatic negotiations, Bender delivers practical wisdom for anyone tasked with hiring, interviewing, or firing. The book challenges conventional management thinking and provides actionable strategies for leaders, new managers, and HR professionals seeking real-world results."Most hiring advice is far too theoretical or filtered to be useful," Bender says. "This book is about what actually works when the stakes are high—when you're responsible for people's livelihoods, your organization's future, and your own reputation as a leader."Key themes include:How to distinguish between candidates who can do the job and those who simply talk a good gameThe hidden costs of bad hires and their ripple effects on team morale and corporate performanceThe art of honest interviewing and why truth matters—even when it's uncomfortableReal-world lessons drawn from boardrooms and international negotiationsHow to fire with integrity and build teams that thrive under pressureWith its blend of corporate wisdom and diplomatic insight, "Interview Right, Hire Right, Fire Right" offers an essential resource for leaders who want to cut through the noise and make smarter, more humane decisions.The book covers sixteen chapters, ranging from "Building a Real Team (Not a Family)" to a bonus section titled "Answers to Questions Nobody Dares to Ask." Bender dismantles popular management myths—particularly the notion that your team is your family—and replaces them with practical frameworks tested across cultures and power structures. He introduces a five-question interview approach, explains why most onboarding amounts to "death by PowerPoint," and shares a chapter of war stories detailing his biggest hiring and firing mistakes."Everyone talks about 'hire slow, fire fast,' but nobody tells you how to actually do it," Bender notes. "This book does. It tells you how to run an interview that matters, how to spot red flags before you make an offer, and how to fire someone without destroying your team's morale in the process."The book targets managers, business owners, HR professionals, and anyone responsible for hiring decisions—particularly those weary of corporate platitudes and seeking advice that works in the real world. It also serves as a guide for employees, with chapters on managing underperformance, conducting salary negotiations, and building systems that prevent repeated mistakes. It functions both as a practical manual and a philosophical reset."If you've ever hired someone you knew was wrong within the first week or kept a problem employee too long because you didn't want to deal with it, this book is for you," Bender says. "I'm not here to make you feel good. I'm here to help you make better decisions and sleep at night.""Interview Right, Hire Right, Fire Right" is available in Kindle and Paperback formats. The comprehensive guide includes sixteen chapters, a resources section, and runs approximately 27,500 words. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJZQJTW1

