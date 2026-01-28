The Beckage Firm Welcomes Jesse Lemon as Partner, Cyber, National Security & AI

Jesse W. Lemon, Esq. The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a nationally recognized, women owned leader in data security, privacy, emerging technology, and incident response, proudly announces Jesse Lemon, Esq. as Partner of Cyber, National Security & Artificial Intelligence.Jesse joins the firm with a distinguished background at the intersection of cybersecurity law, incident response, national security operations, privacy governance, litigation, and advanced technology policy. He is based in Washington, D.C. His practice at The Beckage Firm will focus on incident response, cybersecurity and data protection litigation, national security and intelligence matters, AI governance and compliance, regulatory and government inquiries, and complex privacy operations involving data minimization and information governance.Before joining The Beckage Firm, Jesse spent nearly a decade at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence & Analysis (DHS I&A). There, he advised on national security intelligence activities and shaped the evaluation and dissemination of intelligence information for operational decisions. He played a key role in establishing the National Vetting Center, designing the privacy and data protection frameworks that enabled interagency vetting while safeguarding the rights of U.S. persons. He authored foundational AI and machine learning policy for DHS I&A mission systems, ensuring responsible technology adoption aligned with civil liberties protections.Earlier, as an Attorney Advisor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties, Jesse contributed to the EU–U.S. Data Privacy Framework and helped develop legal structures for outbound transfers of sensitive data to foreign adversaries. Additionally, he served on the incident response team and managed data breach matters. He helped redesign breach response procedures, to assist in effective and meaningful incident response activities. Jesse also brings prior private sector litigation experience and experience from the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he strengthened his administrative and appellate practice.A U.S. Army veteran with service in Iraq and Kosovo, Jesse maintains a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance (TS/SCI) and holds CIPP/E and CIPP/US certifications. His academic credentials include an LL.M. in National Security from Georgetown University Law Center, a J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, a B.A. summa cum laude from Florida International University, and a Professional Certificate in Applied Generative AI from MIT.Jesse’s arrival comes at a defining moment for The Beckage Firm, following a year of national recognition. The firm was once again named a finalist for multiple awards at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards, including Cyber Law Firm of the Year and Risk Industry Person of the Year in the attorney category (Jennifer Beckage). The Beckage Firm was also previously recognized as Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the 2024 Cyber Insurance Awards USA and continues to receive top rankings in Chambers Spotlight Guide for excellence in Privacy & Data Security.“Jesse’s background in federal intelligence, incident response, litigation, cross border data frameworks, and emerging technology law strengthens our ability to guide clients through the evolving threats and opportunities ahead in 2026,” says firm Managing Director and founder Jennifer A. Beckage.Jesse’s strategic insight, grounded in both operational national security experience and advanced technology governance, will further elevate The Beckage Firm’s ability to serve enterprise clients, cyber insurers, and organizations navigating urgent, high risk technology challenges.The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about our firm and our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

