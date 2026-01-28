Founding Attorney at Serafini Law Named as 2026 Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Hagerstown Personal Injury Lawyer AJ Serafini

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serafini Law is proud to announce that Attorney Andrew Serafini has been named a 2026 Rising Star by Super Lawyers. This recognition reflects both Andrew’s individual accomplishments and the firm’s broader commitment to fighting for clients in need, particularly those whose lives have been disrupted by serious injuries.

Attorney Serafini brings vast experience in personal injury law, having secured millions of dollars in successful verdicts and settlements for injured clients. His work spans a wide range of cases, including car accidents, workers’ compensation claims, dog bite injuries, nursing home incidents, and other serious injury matters. Among his notable results is a $1.1 million recovery in a motorhome crash case, where he served as co-counsel and played a key role in achieving a favorable outcome for the injured parties.

A 2011 graduate who finished in the top five of his class at Liberty University School of Law, Andrew stands out as a respected member of the wider Maryland legal community. He remains actively involved in the legal profession through his memberships in the Washington County Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar, and the National Trial Lawyers Association. Throughout his career, he has maintained a strong commitment to protecting injured residents in and around his hometown, ensuring that members of his community have a voice and a dedicated advocate when they need one most.

The Super Lawyers Rising Star award is only given to the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. Nominees are selected based on peer recognition, community service, notable verdicts and settlements, and other indicators of professional achievement.

At Serafini Law, we represent clients in personal injury matters from our office in Hagerstown, Maryland. We handle cases throughout Washington County, Frederick County, and the surrounding areas, offering practical guidance, thorough preparation, and determined advocacy for every client we serve.

