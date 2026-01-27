Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 26, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 26, 2026, include the following:

Wednesday, January 28 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will deliver his 2026 State of the State Address, House Chambers, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 29 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the YMCA of Coastal Carolina Mission Advancement Center Grand Opening, 529 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: January 19, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 19, 2026, included:

Tuesday, January 20

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral service for Dr. Cecil Edward “Eddie” Floyd, Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, Florence, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly and constituents.

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Wine and Spirits Association legislative reception, Palmetto Club, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 21

4:10 PM: Policy call.

Thursday, January 22

10:00 AM: Call with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and fellow governors regarding winter storm.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish for a press conference recognizing the S.C. Chef Ambassadors, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 23

12:00 PM: Gov McMaster led a South Carolina Emergency Management Division Executive Conference call.

4:15 PM: Call with U.S. Coast Guard District SE Commander Rear Admiral Adam Chamie.

Saturday, January 24

12:00 PM: Gov McMaster led a South Carolina Emergency Management Division Executive Conference call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the winter storm’s potential effects on South Carolina, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, January 25

12:00 PM: Gov McMaster led a South Carolina Emergency Management Division Executive Conference call.