St. Charles, IL Family Law Attorney Honored With 2026 Super Lawyer Award

Family Law Attorney Tricia Goostree

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goostree Law Group is proud to announce that Attorney Tricia D. Goostree has been named as a Super Lawyer for 2026, an honor reserved for outstanding lawyers who have been recognized for their legal accomplishments and service to the community. This honor underscores Attorney Goostree’s commitment to protecting her clients in highly contested, emotional family law matters.

Since 2002, Attorney Goostree has focused her practice exclusively on family law and domestic relations matters. Her experience spans a wide range of complex legal issues, including high-asset divorce, contested custody cases, maintenance disputes, and appellate work. Known for her dedication, integrity, and compassionate approach, she consistently advocates for her clients' best interests both in negotiations and in trial. Attorney Goostree is respected for her ability to connect with clients from diverse backgrounds and guide them through some of the most personal and difficult moments of their lives.

In addition to her legal practice, Attorney Goostree has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service by serving on the board of directors of Prairie State Legal Services for four years and offering pro bono legal services to those in need.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a rigorous, patented process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The team at Goostree Law Group congratulates Tricia on this well-deserved recognition and remains proud of her continued dedication to providing exemplary legal counsel.

About Goostree Law Group

At Goostree Law Group, we provide experienced legal representation in matters involving divorce, child custody, support, property division, and related issues. Outside of family law, our attorneys also handle misdemeanor and felony criminal defense cases. From our offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, we serve clients in Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and DeKalb Counties.

Our firm is committed to protecting the rights and interests of individuals and families throughout Northern Illinois. To learn more about Goostree Law Group, visit www.familydivorcelaw.com or call 630-584-4800 to schedule a consultation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.