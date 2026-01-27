The NGO LIFE launches '€1 = 1 meal' 2026: 30 days to save lives

PARIS, RHôNE, FRANCE, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True to its long-standing commitment, the international solidarity NGO LIFE is launching the 2026 edition of its flagship annual campaign. The goal is simple: to mobilize as many people as possible to provide 10 million meals in just 30 days. The countdown has begun!

A simple initiative with a real impact

As humanitarian crises intensify, food insecurity is putting millions of lives at risk. To respond to this emergency, LIFE is once again rolling out its “€1 = 1 meal” solidarity campaign this year. The concept is effective: every euro collected becomes one full meal (breakfast + lunch) distributed to people in need. Last year, more than 4.6 million meals were provided! In this fight against hunger, every euro counts.

A presence on the ground across four continents

In 2026, in close collaboration with its local partners, LIFE is rolling out the operation in more than 10 countries: Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Somalia, Bangladesh, France, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, and Sudan, in order to restore dignity and ease the daily lives of millions of families in extremely precarious situations.

The strength of the collective

This mission cannot succeed without everyone's commitment and relies on solidarity without borders. Supported by committed personalities such as content creator and walker Mehdi Debbrah, comedian Samia Orosemane, and actress Adèle Exarchopoulos, the operation thrives above all thanks to the Lifechangers community. Each donor is an essential link in transforming hope into concrete aid. LIFE invites everyone to join the movement and become a Lifechanger to take up this challenge!

About LIFE

Since 2009, LIFE has been active in more than 25 countries in five areas of action: food security, health, the environment, education, and access to water. More than 15 million people have already been helped. Find out more: life-ong.org

Press contact : Floriane Marechal, floriane.marechal@life-ong.org, +33 1 82 88 05 34

