CoSchedule Releases New Report: 900+ Marketers Weigh In On AI's Impact And 2026 Priorities

CoSchedule announces a new research report surveying 900+ marketers on how AI has reshaped marketing and the priorities guiding teams into 2026.

Our research shows a structural shift in marketing. Reliable channels are harder to sustain as competition, content volume, and attention fragment. In 2026, differentiation is the biggest challenge.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year after AI went mainstream, a new CoSchedule report finds marketers are working faster, but not seeing proportional performance gains.

Marketing professionals across diverse industries unveiled striking trends in AI adoption and its effects on marketing strategies, performance, and priorities.

Key findings from the report include:

79% of marketers believe AI increased their performance in the last year. Yet marketers reported declines in performance across every marketing channel.

49% of marketers say lead generation will be their top priority for 2026.

89% of marketers are optimizing for AI-driven search this year.

53% of marketers now get their information from AI tools first, not Google.

Marketers’ biggest concern for the industry is the oversaturation of AI content.

The report shows that while marketers are optimistic about AI’s role in the industry and not debating its merits, it’s increasingly difficult to translate that gain into consistent ROI. Marketers indicated declining performance across every single marketing channel, even those long considered reliable drivers of results. The biggest declines were seen in organic search, website traffic, and email performance.

The After the AI Shift: What Marketers Are Prioritizing in 2026 report examines where marketing performance is holding up, where it’s declining, and what marketers are prioritizing in 2026 to stay competitive in an increasingly demanding environment.

The complete findings are now available at coschedule.com/ai-marketing-statistics-2026. Marketing professionals, industry analysts, and members of the media are encouraged to explore the full report for deeper insight into AI’s impact and the priorities marketers are setting to remain competitive in an increasingly demanding landscape.

For more information about CoSchedule and its suite of AI-powered marketing tools, visit coschedule.com.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serves more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies that its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

