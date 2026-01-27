Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Launches EPSA, the AI Platform Redefining Energy Project Siting and Diligence

Cleantech Industry Resources logo. Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 12.15 GWp and 545 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 4.42 GWp and 118 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 194 GWp and 15,113 sites Project-Diligenced.

New technology brings decision-ready site analysis from weeks to minutes, accelerating speed to NTP.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the leader in standardized energy project development, has announced the launch of their Energy Project Siting Assistant (EPSA), an AI-powered platform built to standardize and accelerate siting and due diligence for solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and data center projects.EPSA combines artificial intelligence with industry expertise, delivering comprehensive site analysis reports and investor-grade due diligence reports (DDRs) in minutes instead of weeks. The platform leverages AI to analyze critical siting, environmental, infrastructure, community sentiment, and regulatory data in real-time within a single workflow.With 1,000+ projects analyzed and an average analysis time of 60 seconds, EPSA allows teams to identify constraints sooner, reduce repetitive workflows, and move projects faster with and clearer path to Notice to Proceed (NTP). Built with a critical focus on usability, EPSA integrates into existing development and engineering workflows, simplifying complex processes with comprehensive, decision-ready outputs.Deliverables include PDF reports, GIS files, and full DDR reports generated in minutes, complete with risk identification, key considerations, and development-ready recommendations that are professional-grade for stakeholders and investors. EPSA pulls data from a list of trusted public and private sources, including EIA transmission line data, utility interconnection databases, FERC filings, state energy office records, and real-time GIS infrastructure mapping to create trusted, comprehensive reports. Real time reports are completed within minutes, compared to the typical 3 to 4-day timeline for a full site diligence report.While EPSA is available as a standalone, subscription-based product, it also serves as a foundational component of CIR’s broader turnkey development engine, supporting every project that includes site diligence.Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR said, “EPSA is a critical component of how we believe energy projects should be developed. By standardizing diligence and automating the most time-consuming decisions, EPSA helps teams move faster and scale quickly. It’s a core part of our standardized development approach and a major step toward faster, more predictable energy project delivery.”EPSA reflects CIR’s commitment to accelerating energy project development through standardized, repeatable workflows. By embedding AI-powered diligence into CIR’s broader turnkey development framework, EPSA helps teams reduce both early- and late-stage risk and support faster site selection. This standardized approach enables more predictable outcomes and scalable delivery for developers across the industry.EPSA is now live and available to the public with subscription. To learn more, visit https://epsa.app/home About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) has transformed how energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

