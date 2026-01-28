Emergency Water Damage Restoration in Winter: Fast Steps NJ Homeowners Should Take Before Help Arrives

Freeze-thaw swings can burst pipes fast. A Plus Home Restoration shares safety steps and 24–48 hour drying guidance while help is en route.

CHESTERFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter temperatures swing above and below freezing across New Jersey, A Plus Home Restoration is reminding homeowners that freeze-thaw conditions can turn a small plumbing issue into rapid water damage. Pipes may freeze overnight, then crack or burst as they thaw, sending water into ceilings, walls, basements, and flooring in minutes. The company says quick action and a clear plan can reduce further damage and lower the risk of mold.“Winter water losses rarely happen at a convenient time,” said a spokesperson for A Plus Home Restoration. “When a pipe bursts or a washing machine line fails, the goal is to stop the source, remove water quickly, and start controlled drying so the home can move into repairs without unnecessary delays.”A Plus Home Restoration recommends that homeowners take a few immediate steps while waiting for emergency service. First, shut off the home’s main water supply if the leak cannot be stopped at the fixture. Next, prioritize safety by avoiding rooms with sagging ceilings, wet electrical outlets, or slippery floors. Finally, begin basic water control if safe to do so, such as moving furniture off wet flooring and blotting or extracting standing water with towels or a wet vacuum.According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, drying water-damaged areas and items within 24 to 48 hours is important to help prevent mold growth, making early extraction and drying a critical part of winter response. The company notes that professional restoration follows industry best practices, including the ANSI/IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration, which outlines procedures and precautions for restoring residential and commercial buildings.A Plus Home Restoration provides 24/7 emergency response for residential and commercial properties across Central and South New Jersey. Services include Emergency Water Damage Restoration , Water Damage Mitigation, Water Damage Removal, Water Damage Repair, Flood Damage Restoration, and Fire Damage Restoration, along with Fire Damage Cleanup and Fire Damage Repair when needed. The company also supports homeowners through the insurance process by providing job documentation and clear scopes of work to reduce back-and-forth and keep repairs moving.In addition to emergency response, A Plus Home Restoration encourages homeowners to prepare for winter weather by insulating exposed plumbing, keeping heat on in unoccupied areas, and monitoring high-risk areas such as crawl spaces, exterior walls, and unheated basements. The company says prevention is especially important during rapid temperature swings, when freeze-thaw cycles can stress older supply lines and fittings.About A Plus Home RestorationA Plus Home Restoration is a New Jersey restoration company providing 24/7 emergency response for residential and commercial water and fire damage. The team handles emergency mitigation, water removal, cleanup, and repairs, helping property owners move from damage to rebuild with a clear, documented process. A Plus Home Restoration is based at 700 Monmouth Road, Chesterfield, NJ 08515 and serves Central and South New Jersey. For immediate assistance, call (609) 507-1213.

