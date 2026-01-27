TIME EMBASSY Launches a Limited Project Where Historical Figures Promote 100 Japanese Companies Globally

Appearance of the official website

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIME EMBASSY , a Japan-based creative project, has announced the launch of a new international promotion initiative designed to introduce Japanese companies to global audiences through short-form video content featuring historical figures.The project is limited to 100 Japanese companies, selected on a first-come basis. Each company will be presented through a 30–60 second video, in which a historical or symbolic figure serves as a narrative guide, helping international audiences understand the company’s background, philosophy, and long-term approach. Participation is free of charge.The project does not focus on product promotion or corporate performance, but instead presents each company’s background, philosophy, and long-term approach in a format accessible to international audiences.Introducing Japanese Companies Through Short-Form VideoMany Japanese companies operate with philosophies shaped by history, region, and continuity. However, these elements are often difficult to communicate internationally using conventional marketing or PR formats.TIME EMBASSY presents Japanese companies through concise visual narratives that focus on context and perspective rather than sales messaging. Each participating company receives one short-form video, released publicly with multilingual spoken audio for global distribution.Sample VideoTo illustrate the format and approach of the project, a sample video featuring Leonardo da Vinci as a narrative guide is attached to this articleA Curated and Limited Initiative・Limited to 100 companies (first-come basis)・One short promotional video per company・Multilingual spoken audio (not subtitle-only)・Optional musical or sung narration・No participation or production fee・Content reviewed by the company prior to releaseCompanies are selected not by size or revenue, but by whether their background, philosophy, or regional identity offers value that can be meaningfully communicated to a global audience.Historical Figures as Narrative GuidesTIME EMBASSY uses historical and symbolic figures—such as Leonardo da Vinci, Sen no Rikyu, and Yanagi Sōetsu—as narrative guides. These figures are not endorsers or interview subjects, but are used to frame each company’s background and perspective in a way that is accessible to international viewers.Participating companies may choose from suggested figures or propose other historical or symbolic personas aligned with their identity.A Project for Global AudiencesThis project is designed for global audiences, including international media, cultural institutions, and viewers interested in understanding Japanese companies beyond products and commercial metrics.TIME EMBASSY presents Japanese companies as cultural and historical actors, offering international viewers a clearer perspective on how and why these companies operate as they do today.Applications remain open until all 100 slots are filled.For more information, visit:About TIME EMBASSYTIME EMBASSY is a Japan-based creative project that acts as a cultural intermediary, translating Japanese companies, craftsmanship, and cultural perspectives into narratives that can be understood and appreciated by global audiences through visual storytelling.Media ContactTIME EMBASSYEmail: [contact email]Website: https://timeembassy.com/

美とは使われ続けることだ

