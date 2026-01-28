Pulse Medical Assistant School to Open Houston-Area Campus This Spring, Expanding Hands-On Healthcare Training

Pulse Medical Assistant School Prestige Spinal Care

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open a new Houston-area campus this spring, offering affordable, hands-on medical assistant training.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming spring opening of its new Houston-area campus in The Woodlands, expanding access to career-focused medical assistant education for students across the Greater Houston region. The program is designed to provide an accelerated, hands-on pathway into healthcare through practical, real-world training.Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “This program is designed to support students with hands-on experience from the very beginning. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to The Woodlands and help students take the next step toward rewarding healthcare careers.”The new campus will be located at 4810 W Panther Creek Dr, Suite 105, The Woodlands, TX, and will offer a 16-week medical assistant program that blends online coursework with in-person lab training and clinical experience inside an active medical practice. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and begin entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient healthcare settings.Pulse Medical Assistant School has partnered with Prestige Spinal Care , a respected healthcare provider, to give students hands-on training in a real clinical environment. Through this partnership, students will gain experience in patient care, clinical procedures, and day-to-day healthcare operations under the guidance of experienced professionals.“Expanding into growing healthcare markets like Houston allows us to meet workforce needs while creating new opportunities for students,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our model ensures graduates leave with the confidence and skills employers are looking for.”Enroll now through the school’s website About Pulse Medical Assistant School – HoustonPulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Houston is located at 4810 W Panther Creek Dr, Suite 105, The Woodlands, TX.About Prestige Spinal CarePrestige Spinal Care provides comprehensive chiropractic and spinal health services focused on patient-centered care, pain management, and wellness. The practice is committed to improving patients’ quality of life while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.