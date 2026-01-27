Tavoron Expands Automation Capabilities with Acquisition of Seltrol, Inc. and Subsidiary B.W. Clark, Inc.

Tavoron Seltrol BW Clark Logo

Transaction builds scale in Tavoron’s Automation Distribution segment and marks the second add-on acquisition since being acquired by Fusion Capital Partners

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavoron , a national leader in industrial automation, robotics, compressed air, motion control, and engineered solutions, today announced the acquisition of Seltrol , Inc., along with its subsidiary B.W. Clark , Inc., a well-established factory automation distributor headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. The acquisition strengthens Tavoron’s automation component offerings and expands its geographic reach across the Southeastern United States.For more than 35 years, Seltrol and B.W. Clark have supported manufacturers and industrial operations with high-quality automation components and trusted technical support. Together, the companies specialize in factory automation controls, motion and sensing products, panel-level components, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), device-level bus technologies, and related engineering assistance.The acquisition of Seltrol and B.W. Clark supports Tavoron’s strategy to deliver integrated, end-to-end automation solutions that combine mechanical, electrical, control, and robotic technologies. By incorporating the companies’ complementary product portfolios and technical experience, Tavoron further enhances its ability to serve OEMs, manufacturers, and industrial facilities seeking modernized, efficient production systems.“Seltrol and B.W. Clark bring a strong reputation for technical knowledge, customer service, and trusted product expertise; qualities that align directly with Tavoron’s mission to elevate industrial operations across North America,” said Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron. “This acquisition fits seamlessly into our Automation Distribution segment, led by Scott Wojciak, expanding our automation portfolio and strengthening our presence in the Southeast. As a result, we’re able to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our customers.”“We are excited to join Tavoron and provide our customers with access to a wider range of technologies, services, and engineering resources,” said Chris Bond, President of Seltrol, Inc. “Our team remains committed to delivering the same responsive support we’re known for, now backed by a broader platform and expanded capabilities.”Seltrol will continue operating from its headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, with B.W. Clark maintaining operations from West Columbia, South Carolina. Both companies will retain their local teams, customer relationships, and high-touch service models while integrating into Tavoron’s broader automation business.About TavoronTavoron is a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, offering the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies - including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology – are backed by our collaborative business approach and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This unique combination positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers.Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Tavoron is comprised of a diverse group of nine companies and employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities Automation, visit www.tavoron.com About Seltrol, Inc.Seltrol, Inc. is a factory automation distributor headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. For over three decades, Seltrol has supplied industrial customers with automation components, motion and sensing technologies, controls, PLCs, and device-level bus solutions. With a strong focus on technical expertise and responsive application support, Seltrol provides reliable products and guidance to industrial operations across the Southeastern United States.About B. W. Clark Inc.B. W. Clark Inc. is a trusted provider of industrial automation products and solutions headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. Founded in 1968, the company delivers high-quality motion, control, sensing, and process automation products that help manufacturers improve performance, reliability, and efficiency. As a subsidiary of Seltrol, Inc., B. W. Clark Inc. combines deep regional expertise with expanded technical resources to support customers across the southeastern United States.About Fusion Capital PartnersFusion Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm pursuing control-oriented investments within the industrials sector, targeting a specialized set of business models providing engineered products and services to a defined set of end markets. As a growth and relationship-driven firm, Fusion is focused on building market-leading companies by driving value creation through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A, increasing both the scale and operational excellence of its partner companies. For additional information, please visit www.fcpartners.com

