Olympia Moving & Storage Launches Move360™: America's First True 360-Degree Moving Experience

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Moving & Storage, a leader in residential and commercial moving services since 1993, today announced the launch of Move360™, a groundbreaking full-service moving program designed to eliminate the stress and complexity of relocation. Unlike traditional moving services that focus solely on transportation, Move360™ delivers a comprehensive relocation experience that handles every aspect of the move from preparation through final settlement."For over three decades, we've listened to our clients describe the overwhelming nature of moving—it's not just about getting boxes from point A to point B," said Michael Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of Olympia Moving & Storage. "Move360™ represents our commitment to transforming the entire moving experience. We're not just moving belongings; we're helping people transition seamlessly into their next chapter."A Complete Solution for Every Stage of MovingMove360™ integrates services that traditionally require coordinating multiple vendors into one seamless program. The comprehensive offering includes:Decluttering Service for Home Sellers: Olympia provides up to two secure storage vaults free for 90 days (pickup and delivery charges apply), allowing homeowners to stage their properties effectively while keeping belongings safe until moving day.Professional Packing Services: Experienced specialists handle all packing using professional-grade materials, with particular expertise in protecting fragile items including china, artwork, glassware, and electronics.Junk Removal: Unwanted items are removed before, during, or after the move, helping clients start fresh without the burden of disposing of items themselves.Unpacking and Settling-In Services: Move360™ teams don't just deliver boxes—they unpack everything and organize new homes, from arranging kitchen cabinets to setting up closets, ensuring clients can enjoy their new space immediately.Professional Installation: TV mounting, artwork hanging, and mirror installation are completed with precision, with optional patch and paint services for a polished finish.Fitness Equipment Assembly: Home gym equipment including treadmills, stationary bikes, and weight benches are assembled correctly and safely, allowing clients to resume their wellness routines without delay.Addressing the Real Costs of MovingRecent studies show that the average American spends over 100 hours on moving-related tasks, with packing alone consuming 50-60 hours. Move360™ eliminates this time burden while reducing the stress that makes moving one of life's most challenging experiences."We recognized that people weren't just looking for movers—they needed partners who could handle everything," Gilmartin explained. "Move360™ gives our clients their time back and transforms what's typically an exhausting process into a positive experience."Nationwide Availability Across Key MarketsMove360™ is now available across Olympia Moving & Storage's five strategic locations: Boston, Massachusetts; the Washington D.C. metropolitan area; the Philadelphia region; Austin, Texas; and Tampa, Florida. This geographic coverage allows Olympia to serve clients relocating within these markets or moving between them with consistent, high-quality service.Built on Three Decades of ExcellenceSince Michael Gilmartin founded Olympia Moving & Storage in 1993 with a single truck and 5,000-square-foot warehouse, the company has built its reputation on shattering moving industry stereotypes. Olympia's teams became famous for their dedication—literally running up and down stairs in historic Boston walk-ups to exceed client expectations.Today, Olympia has grown into a comprehensive moving and logistics company serving residential and commercial clients with the same commitment to exceptional service that defined its earliest days. Move360™ represents the natural evolution of this service philosophy, taking the company's "above and beyond" approach and systematizing it into a complete relocation solution.Simplified Booking and Transparent PricingClients interested in Move360™ can request a consultation through Olympia's website or by contacting their nearest location. Each Move360™ experience begins with a comprehensive assessment of client needs, followed by a customized plan and transparent pricing that eliminates surprise charges."We want people to know exactly what to expect at every stage," said Gilmartin. "Move360™ brings clarity and simplicity to an industry that's often been neither clear nor simple."About Olympia Moving & StorageFounded in 1993, Olympia Moving & Storage has grown from a small Boston moving company into a premier moving and logistics provider serving five major U.S. markets. With locations in Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Austin, and Tampa, Olympia offers comprehensive residential and commercial moving services, including local and interstate household goods moving, commercial office relocation, installation, decommissioning, logistics, facilities management, and event support. Olympia's mission is to exceed expectations, go above and beyond industry standards, and focus on exceptional service and personalized care.

