US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for a Navy Ship-Submarine or Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Ensure a Top Compensation Result

At no charge to a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 for suggestions about what lawyers to call.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a navy ship, submarine or shipyard veteran who has now developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA or their family members to contact them for direct access to the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers-rather than a marketing law firm's call center. The group is an advocate for Navy Veterans who have developed these cancers, and they want a person like this to receive the best compensation results.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are advocates for navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide and we want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. Most navy veterans who have developed these types of cancers were typically exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. The navy sailors would have been exposed to asbestos working on the engine room-propulsion center, working as a member of a maintenance crew, in a repair shop on the ship or submarine, or assisting shipyard workers at a shipyard.

"What sets us apart from other groups on the internet that are trying to get the attention of navy veterans who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is we are advocates. As advocates we want to make certain a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best compensation results."

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The mesothelioma or lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary."

