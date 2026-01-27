RobosizeME to Sponsor Revenue Strategy Days 2026, Hosted by Radisson Hotels Group in Riga

AI-led hospitality performance takes center stage at one of Europe’s leading commercial strategy events, February 4–5 at Radisson Blu Latvija.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leader in AI-enabled workflow automation for the hospitality industry, has been announced as a sponsor and guest speaker at the Revenue Strategy Days Conference for 2026, taking place February 4–5 at the Radisson Blu Latvija Conference & Spa in Riga, Latvia. Hosted by Radisson Hotels Group, the event brings together their commercial leaders from across Europe to discuss how hospitality is adapting in real time to AI innovation, accelerated guest expectations, and the growing pressure for agile, cross-functional revenue strategy.Themed “Together Towards Tomorrow”, this year’s Revenue Strategy Days reflects the urgency for hoteliers to rethink how teams and technology must collaborate to meet new industry benchmarks. With AI becoming increasingly embedded in the commercial function, RobosizeME will join the conversation to share how automation is already driving measurable gains in revenue operations, team efficiency, and margin protection across leading hotel groups.“Revenue leaders are being asked to do more with less, faster than ever before,” said Stephen Burke, Founder & CEO of RobosizeME. “We’re excited to contribute to the Revenue Strategy Days program and show how automation is becoming a practical, scalable solution to relieve the pressure from hotel teams, and allow them to deliver results in real time.”Building on its success, the Revenue Strategy Days Conference has become a go-to event for forward-thinking commercial professionals in hospitality. The 2026 edition will explore how AI is reshaping the hospitality industry and how guest expectations are evolving faster than ever. The event invites participants to challenge what’s possible. RobosizeME’s session will focus on real-world use cases where automation is being applied to repetitive commercial processes, freeing up team capacity while improving accuracy and speed to market.“The hospitality sector is at a turning point where innovation must be operational, not theoretical,” added Burke. “We’re proud to support an event like Revenue Strategy Days that brings the right stakeholders together to have exactly these conversations.”Revenue Strategy Days 2026 is open to invited commercial leaders within Radisson Hotel Group and select partner organizations. RobosizeME’s participation underscores the company’s growing role as a strategic enabler of digital transformation for hotel group operations. For more about RobosizeME’s solutions for hospitality automation, visit www.robosizeme.com or schedule a personalized demo About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

