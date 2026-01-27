On The Mark Strategies Expands Financial Industry Focus While Remaining Rooted in Credit Union Values

On The Mark Strategies expands beyond credit unions, serving banks, associations, and fin techs while reinforcing its credit-union-first roots.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Mark Strategies, a financial services marketing agency founded in 2011 and long recognized for its work with credit unions nationwide, is expanding the industries it serves to include a broader range of financial organizations, including banks, financial institutions, financial associations and fintech companies. The expansion formalizes work the firm has been successfully delivering for years, while reinforcing its continued commitment to credit unions as the foundation of its expertise and values.

Built within the credit union movement, On The Mark Strategies has spent more than a decade partnering with credit unions across the United States to strengthen brands, elevate member experience, develop leaders and execute effective marketing strategies. That same proven approach has increasingly been sought by other financial organizations looking for clarity, consistency and growth in a rapidly evolving industry.

“Our expansion reflects what’s already been happening,” said Mark Arnold, founder of On The Mark Strategies. “We’ve had success working with banks and other financial organizations for years, and we’re now being more intentional about serving the broader financial industry. That said, credit unions will always be at the heart of who we are. Our roots, our values and much of our experience come directly from the credit union space.”

A Track Record Built on Credit Union Success

Since its founding, On The Mark Strategies has partnered with hundreds of credit unions on branding, member experience, leadership training, strategic planning and marketing campaign execution, delivering measurable results along the way.

Over a two-year partnership with Centric Federal Credit Union, On The Mark Strategies supported growth across nearly every key metric, including 25% new member growth, 24% loan growth, 34% checking account growth, 22% share account growth and 22% asset growth. The firm’s leadership training also played a critical role in preparing managers for difficult conversations and strengthening workplace culture.

“They would tell you that it’s something that’s brought so much value to the workplace for them,” said Kelli Green, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Centric FCU. “I would say that our staff looks forward to it more so than anything else throughout the year.”

Allied Federal Credit Union partnered with On The Mark Strategies to strengthen its brand presence and community connection. Through strategic guidance and creative execution, including the launch of its Casual for a Cause program, Allied FCU increased brand recognition while donating hundreds of dollars each month to local causes.

“We went from having maybe 20 Google reviews to close to 500 now. Social media presence has just skyrocketed. On The Mark’s been a major part of that,” said Clark, a leader at Allied FCU.

Applying Credit Union-Honed Expertise Across the Financial Industry

As demand for its services grew beyond credit unions, On The Mark Strategies began working more extensively with banks and other financial organizations facing similar challenges around brand clarity, internal alignment and customer experience.

Mountain West Bank partnered with On The Mark Strategies to address inconsistencies across its branding and visual identity. Through a structured process grounded in research, strategy and collaboration, the firm helped the bank create a clear, cohesive brand framework its teams could understand and apply.

“We weren’t consistent in our overall branding and look, so we were hoping to find a partner who could help us with that,” said Dan Price, Community Banking President at Mountain West Bank. “We knew immediately we wanted to go external and work with someone who had done this before.”

On The Mark Strategies’ approach included in-depth research, such as mystery shops, competitor analysis, Census and FDIC data, followed by a strategy workshop designed to define brand character, vision and differentiation.

Staying True to the Mission

While the industries served are expanding, On The Mark Strategies’ services remain unchanged. The firm continues to offer branding, marketing, strategic planning and training designed to help financial organizations gain clarity, engage employees and build meaningful relationships with their members and customers.

“Local financial organizations play a critical role in their communities,” Arnold said. “Whether it’s a credit union, a bank or another financial institution, our role is the same: to help them stand out, stay relevant and compete effectively in a marketplace dominated by the largest players.”

About On The Mark Strategies

Founded in 2011, On The Mark Strategies is a Dallas-based marketing and consulting agency specializing in branding, marketing, strategic planning and training for credit unions and financial organizations across the United States. Rooted in credit union values, the firm brings a collaborative, research-driven approach to helping financial organizations strengthen their identity, develop leaders and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit onthemarkstrategies.com.

