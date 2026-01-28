Strivenn Partners with Pivotal Scientific to Deliver AI Expertise to Life Science Community

Strivenn - Life Science Strategic Marketing For The AI-Era

Strategic partnership brings AI governance, commercial strategy, and marketing intelligence to biotech consultancy and PSL Alliance network

"This partnership allows us to integrate AI capability and decades of lived experience in product and business leadership directly into Pivotal's consulting methodology " ” — Dr Matt Wilkinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strivenn, a life science marketing consultancy specialising in AI adoption and go-to-market strategy, today announced a strategic partnership with Pivotal Scientific, a leading biotech strategy consultancy. The partnership combines Pivotal's M&A, business planning, and marketing expertise with Strivenn's AI governance frameworks and commercial intelligence products to deliver comprehensive AI-enabled strategy services to life science companies.

Through the partnership, Strivenn joins the PSL Alliance as a specialist member, extending its AI consultancy, training programmes, and products including PersonaAI and Atlas to both Pivotal Scientific's consulting practice and the Alliance's network of over 100 IVD and RUO biotech companies.

"Pivotal Scientific has built exactly what the biotech sector needs: strategy-led consulting that connects scientific innovation with commercial execution," said Matt Wilkinson, founder of Strivenn.

"This partnership allows us to integrate AI capability and decades of lived experience in product and business leadership directly into their consulting methodology - from M&A due diligence to marketing strategy development. Whether Pivotal's working on a client's growth plan or Alliance members are developing competitive positioning, they now have access to AI governance frameworks, persona intelligence, and content systems that deliver measurable advantage. Tim and his team understand that AI isn't a feature - it's a strategic multiplier when deployed with discipline."

The partnership addresses a critical gap in the biotech sector: companies want to adopt AI strategically but lack the governance frameworks, training infrastructure, and practical tools to do so safely and effectively. Pivotal's clients and PSL Alliance members can now access:

Integrated AI Consulting: Strivenn's ISO 42001-certified governance expertise embedded within Pivotal's strategic planning, M&A advisory, and marketing strategy services.

Commercial Intelligence Tools: PersonaAI for synthetic customer development and Atlas for AI-enabled content marketing.

Capability Building: AI literacy and governance training programmes designed for product, marketing, and sales teams in life science organisations.

"The biotech companies we serve are navigating a commercial environment where AI creates both opportunity and risk," said Tim Bernard, CEO of Pivotal Scientific. "Our clients need more than generic AI advice - they need consultants who understand both life science commercialisation and responsible AI implementation. Partnering with Strivenn means we can help clients adopt AI strategically across the entire commercial lifecycle, from competitive positioning and persona development through to scaled content generation and sales enablement. Matt and his team bring ISO 42001 certification, proven frameworks, and practical tools that solve real commercial challenges. That combination strengthens everything we deliver."

Pivotal Scientific provides strategy-led consulting across business planning, M&A advisory, and marketing execution to biotech and life science companies globally. The consultancy operates the PSL Alliance, a global networking group for the IVD and RUO reagents sector, and hosts Pivotal Links, the largest annual networking event for professionals in these sectors.

Strivenn holds BSI ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems and works across the commercial lifecycle - from persona development and voice-of-customer research through positioning frameworks and scaled content generation. The company recently launched Strivenn LLC to serve the US market.

The partnership launches immediately, with collaborative consulting engagements beginning in Q1 2026 and Strivenn participating in upcoming PSL Alliance events and Pivotal Links 2026.

About Pivotal Scientific

Pivotal Scientific partners with biotech and life science companies at every stage to deliver strategy consulting and marketing services that connect scientific innovation with commercial execution. The company provides M&A advisory, business planning, marketing strategy, and distributor network development to over 100 biotech companies globally.

About Strivenn

Strivenn is an intellectually creative marketing consultancy that helps life science companies translate technical brilliance into emotional, market-winning narratives - powered by AI but rooted in human insight. With a BSI-certified AI Management Systems Practitioner at the helm, Strivenn brings product and commercial strategy, storytelling, and governance to life science companies ready to scale smartly.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.